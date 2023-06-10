Scientists: Smoke from Canadian wildfires reach Norway

Smoke from the raging wildfires in Canada, which has already blanketed parts of the US and placed around 75 million people under alerts due to hazardous air, has reached as far as Norway, according to scientists.



Over the last few days, plumes of smoke have stretched from Canada across Greenland, Iceland and made their way to Norway, CNN quoted the scientists at the Climate and Environmental Research Institute in Norway (NILU) as saying on Friday.



They have been able to detect the increase in smoke using very sensitive instruments and then confirm its origin using forecast modeling.



People in Norway may be able to smell and even notice the smoke as a light haze but, unlike parts of the US that have seen hazardous pollution, they should experience no health impacts, Nikolaos Evangeliou, a senior scientist at NILU, told CNN.



"The fires traveling from such long distances arrive very diluted," he added.