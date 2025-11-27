Was Imran Khan Killed in Custody? Mass Panic After Rumours Spread on Social Media

Soon after, a self-styled “Balochistan foreign ministry” account amplified the rumour, accusing Pakistan’s intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Army Chief General Asim Munir of plotting Khan’s killing. The account alleged that “reports are surfacing from prison” claiming Imran Khan had been killed by the ISI administration. It went on to state that if true, this would mark “the absolute end of terrorist Pakistan,” adding that the state’s “last remaining legitimacy” would collapse once the truth emerged.

These posts spread rapidly on social media, with users debating the claims—some trying to verify the information, others accepting it and even praying for Khan. The rumours intensified further when Khan’s sisters — Noreen Niazi, Aleema Khan, and Dr. Uzma Khan — alleged they were assaulted outside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail while trying to meet him. They had earlier said they had been denied access for weeks. An old hospital photo of Khan also resurfaced online, fuelling more suspicion.

The rumours triggered a strong reaction from PTI supporters. Thousands of party workers rushed to Adiala Jail, fearing the worst. Khan’s sisters and several PTI workers staged sit-ins outside the facility after being denied permission to meet him again. They claimed police switched off streetlights and used force to disperse peaceful protesters. Videos of scuffles circulated widely, making people believe something serious had happened inside the jail.