Was Imran Khan Killed in Custody? Mass Panic After Rumours Spread on Social Media

Rumours claiming Imran Khan was killed in Adiala Jail went viral
The rumours began after Afghan and Balochistan-based accounts posted claims online.
Adiala Jail officials and the Pakistani government denied the reports
Rumours are circulating across social media about the alleged death of former Pakistan Prime Minister and cricketer Imran Khan. The claims have sparked a storm online, with people resharing posts, seeking confirmation, and expressing shock. Khan, who was arrested in 2023 on corruption charges, has been lodged in Adiala Jail since then. Reports suggesting he had died in custody triggered panic, confusion, and intense online speculation. Many began asking: Is he really dead, or are the rumours false, what actually happened?
The confusion began when an Afghan media account, Afghanistan Times, posted a claim that Khan had been “killed in custody” and that his body had been secretly removed from Adiala Jail. The post said that a “credible source from Pakistan” had confirmed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman had been “mysteriously killed.”
Soon after, a self-styled “Balochistan foreign ministry” account amplified the rumour, accusing Pakistan’s intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Army Chief General Asim Munir of plotting Khan’s killing. The account alleged that “reports are surfacing from prison” claiming Imran Khan had been killed by the ISI administration. It went on to state that if true, this would mark “the absolute end of terrorist Pakistan,” adding that the state’s “last remaining legitimacy” would collapse once the truth emerged.
These posts spread rapidly on social media, with users debating the claims—some trying to verify the information, others accepting it and even praying for Khan. The rumours intensified further when Khan’s sisters — Noreen Niazi, Aleema Khan, and Dr. Uzma Khan — alleged they were assaulted outside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail while trying to meet him. They had earlier said they had been denied access for weeks. An old hospital photo of Khan also resurfaced online, fuelling more suspicion.
The rumours triggered a strong reaction from PTI supporters. Thousands of party workers rushed to Adiala Jail, fearing the worst. Khan’s sisters and several PTI workers staged sit-ins outside the facility after being denied permission to meet him again. They claimed police switched off streetlights and used force to disperse peaceful protesters. Videos of scuffles circulated widely, making people believe something serious had happened inside the jail.
As the panic grew, the Adiala Jail administration issued a statement firmly denying all rumours. Officials said Imran Khan had not been moved and that he was “fine and fit.” A letter accessed by CNN-News18 confirmed there was no threat to his safety and that he was receiving regular medical care. Pakistani officials also dismissed the Afghanistan Times report, noting that similar fake claims about Khan’s death had circulated earlier in May as well.
Despite the clarification, PTI demanded a transparent statement on Khan’s health and immediate access for his family and party leadership. They submitted a list of approved visitors. After negotiations, police assured Khan’s sisters that they would be allowed to meet him. With this assurance, the sit-in was called off on Thursday.
The rumours spread so quickly because Khan has been held in Adiala Jail since August 2023 and has been allowed very few meetings, despite court orders permitting two visits a week. His prolonged isolation, combined with frequent misinformation about his health, has made supporters more vulnerable to believing unverified claims.
