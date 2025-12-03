Pakistani travellers with valid visas being quietly offloaded at airports in ‘silent ban’

The official explanation sounds reasonable. The state says it wants to protect its citizens from dangerous routes and stop migrants who carry false papers. Yet most accounts from travellers reveal another story. Decisions at the immigration counter often hinge on instinct rather than evidence. Young men from cities such as Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin or Narowal of Punjab Province draw extra attention. First-time travellers face more questions. People in simple clothes are interrogated more aggressively than those in business suits. Even indirect flight paths raise suspicion, despite matching the visa holder’s destination. When an officer feels uncertain, the passenger is removed. On November 23, 2025, nine men at Sialkot Airport were removed from a flight to Djibouti even though their visas were verified. They had paid for tickets, booked accommodation and cleared security without issues. After that, they returned home with nothing but losses.

Problems with the blanket measures

A deeper problem lies in the way the system treats suspicion as guilt. A traveller can be barred from leaving the country because of any registered First Information Report (FIR) against the person, even if the case is old or disputed. Courts do not review these stops in real time. An officer simply states that a traveller’s name is flagged in the system, a phrase travellers say is sometimes used to signal a request for payment without openly asking for bribes. A land dispute, a neighbourhood quarrel or a ten-year-old complaint can derail a work contract or a family trip.

The result is undermining Article 15 of Pakistan’s Constitution, which states that every citizen has the right to leave the country. Many travellers have learned this the hard way at airport counters where there is no appeal, no senior officer to intervene and no written explanation.

Entire districts in Gujrat and Sialkot now feel singled out. The region that is the source of both legal workers and irregular migrants has become the focal point of the crackdown. The Gujrat Chamber of Commerce and Industry has raised concerns that its businessmen are being profiled because of their home addresses. This region brings billions of foreign currency in annual remittances from migrants which supports countless households. Yet its residents face intense scrutiny. Even passengers flying from Karachi with Punjab passports report long interviews and repeated document checks, with many first-time travellers saying they are often barred from departure. The burden of suspicion has settled on a region that has long supported Pakistan’s economy.

The confusion deepened in late 2025 when rumours spread about the requirements for new paperwork for workers seeking to go abroad. The Protector of Emigrants system was already struggling with delays and fake stamps, and talk of an additional requirement only heightened anxiety. Travellers were told to obtain affidavits signed by at least one entry‑level gazetted civil servant stating they would not seek asylum abroad. Many complied out of fear. Some were still offloaded and some were denied boarding unless they paid bribes. Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain later denied that any such rule existed. The damage, however, was done. Workers now arrive with bundles of unnecessary documents because they no longer trust the information they receive at airports.

The experience of being offloaded is harsh. Passengers are quietly asked to step aside. Their bags are returned, their tickets lapse, and officials merely state that the order comes from the FIA. The financial blow can be severe. A worker bound for Saudi Arabia may lose the savings of an entire family. A trader may miss a fair or a contract signing that he spent months preparing for. A family travelling for Umrah may lose money for hotel and transport bookings. Many have taken loans or sold land to fund these trips. They leave the airport holding cancelled passports and a sense of despair.

One question remains central: has this heavy screening reduced human trafficking? There is no clear sign that it has. Networks that once used airports now move people through Balochistan and the Iran land border. Others rely on sea routes that bypass major airports entirely. Meanwhile, anxiety among lawful travellers has grown. The cost of lost flights, lost jobs and lost trust is immense. The crackdown appears to have shifted routes rather than addressed the problem.