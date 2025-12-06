Pakistan’s Birth Defect: How a State Built on Islamist Supremacy Became the World’s Most Enduring Incubator of Jihadism

Quisling-I-Azam? Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah with Lord Mountbatten.

For decades, global policymakers have searched for the ideological roots of modern jihadism. They have focused on Saudi Arabia’s Wahhabism, Iran’s clerical revolution, and the post war chaos in Afghanistan. Yet they often overlook the most consequential incubator of all. The most durable and state engineered jihadist mindset in today’s Muslim world did not originate in Riyadh or Qom. It emerged in Pakistan.

This is not a condemnation of ordinary Pakistanis. It is an indictment of an ideology that became national doctrine. Pakistan is the only major state whose very conception and political identity were built on an explicitly communal theory that treated Muslim supremacy as the foundation of nationhood. That project long predates General Zia ul Haq. His regime did not invent the idea. It only militarised and globalised it.

The result is a state that has repeatedly produced jihadist militancy, exported it across borders, and then demanded Western support as a “frontline ally” against the very forces it helped create.

An Ideology Older Than the State

The story does not begin in 1979. It begins with the first Partition of Bengal in 1905 and the politics that followed. British colonial policies, separate electorates, and elite Muslim anxieties about majority rule encouraged a new kind of communal mobilisation. In 1906, the All India Muslim League was formed in Dacca by Muslim notables who claimed to represent a distinct “Muslim community” with separate political interests inside British India.

Over the next decades, this political project hardened into the Two Nation Theory. According to this doctrine, Hindus and Muslims were not just religious communities within one civilisation, they were separate nations that could not live together in a democratic order. The fear was not genocide or apartheid. It was loss of elite dominance. Muslim political elites, long accustomed to influence under the Mughal and other Muslim dynasties, feared marginalisation in a future democratic India where Hindus would be the majority.

The demand for Pakistan was therefore not a demand for ethnic self determination. There is no ethnic group called “Pak.” Unlike Afghanistan, which literally means “land of the Afghans,” or Uzbekistan, which means “land of the Uzbeks,” Pakistan was conceived as an ideological territory.

Choudhry Rahmat Ali’s 1933 pamphlet Now or Never, often called the Pakistan Declaration, coined the name “Pakstan,” which carried a deliberate double meaning. It was partly an acronym of regions, but also literally the “Land of the Pure,” since “pak” in Persian and Urdu means “pure.”

From that point onward, the idea of Pakistan fused political separatism with a moral hierarchy. The “land of the pure” implied that those outside this ideological project were impure. Later, as Farahnaz Ispahani has shown in Purifying the Land of the Pure, the state would use this conception to marginalise and expel religious minorities in the name of purifying the body politic.

In other words, the soil for an exclusivist, quasi jihadist worldview was being prepared decades before Zia. The elite consensus that Muslims must rule themselves separately and that non Muslim presence diluted the purity of the community is not a side note. It is the foundation.

From Political Supremacy to Theological Absolutism

By the mid twentieth century, this political project intersected with Islamist thinkers who wanted not only a separate Muslim state, but a full Islamic order. Abul Ala Maududi, founder of Jamaat e Islami in British India and later Pakistan, argued that Muslims had an obligation to establish an Islamic state based on sharia and that the world was divided into a House of Islam and a House of War.

In his book Chasing a Mirage: The Tragic Illusion of an Islamic State, the late Toronto based journalist and writer Tarek Fatah devoted an entire chapter to “Pakistan, failure of an Islamic state.” He traced how Maududi’s ideas, combined with the Two Nation Theory, turned Pakistan into a laboratory for the Islamist dream of a sharia state and for a politics that normalised perpetual jihad as a tool of policy.

Long before the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, Pakistan’s establishment had already used militant religious rhetoric and irregular fighters in Kashmir in 1947–48. It backed tribal militias and volunteers in the name of jihad to seize territory from India at independence. This pattern continued with episodic support to Islamist and separatist groups in the region.

Zia ul Haq did not invent this logic. He inherited a state already conceived as a religiously defined fortress and a political culture accustomed to using faith as a weapon.