Over 6000 Afghan Refugees Forcibly Deported from Pakistan, Iran in Single Day

Kabul, Nov 30: More than 6000 Afghan refugees have been forcibly repatriated from Pakistan and Iran in a single day, a Taliban official said on Sunday, local media reported.

Sharing the High Commission for Addressing Migrants' Issues report on X, Taliban Deputy Spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat stated that 1,188 families, comprising 6,553 people, returned to Afghanistan on Saturday.

Afghan refugees entered Afghanistan through Torkham crossing in Nangarhar, Pul-i-Abresham in Nimroz, Spin Boldak in Kandahar, Bahramcha in Helmand and Islam Qala crossing in Herat, Pajhwok Afghan News reported.

Fitrat said that 1,260 families, comprising 8,102 people, were taken to their respective areas, while 780 families were provided humanitarian assistance.

In addition, telecommunication companies provided 1,294 SIM cards to Afghan refugees who were deported from Iran and Pakistan.

Nearly 1,332 Afghan refugees were forcibly repatriated from Pakistan and Iran on Friday.