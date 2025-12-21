Imran Khan Calls for Nationwide Protests After Court Ruling 17-Year Sentence in Toshakhana-II Case for Him and Wife Bushra Bibi

The former prime minister said the verdict did not come as a surprise and directed his legal team to file an appeal in the High Court. He alleged that the ruling was delivered hastily, without proper scrutiny of evidence, and claimed that his defence lawyers were not given a fair opportunity to present their case.

“Like the baseless decisions and sentences of the last three years, the Toshakhana-II decision is also nothing new to me. This decision was given in haste by the judge without any evidence and without fulfilling the legal requirements,” he claimed.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the party founded by Khan, said it has issued mobilisation instructions across provinces and that protests would be carried out in a coordinated manner. The party described the verdict as politically motivated and said workers have been instructed to remain on the streets as part of a long-term protest strategy.

The Toshakhana-II case centres on allegations that Khan and his wife illegally acquired an expensive jewellery set gifted by the Saudi Crown Prince during an official visit in May 2021 by paying a nominal amount, in violation of rules governing state gifts. Toshakhana is a government department that manages gifts received by Pakistani rulers and officials from foreign dignitaries.