Balochistan Violence: 177 Militants Killed After Attacks Leave Nearly 50 Dead; Pak Military Alleges “India-Backed Terrorism” While Geopolitical Tensions Rise Over Rare Earth Minerals in the Region

Pakistan Reacts to BLA Attacks

The BLA claimed responsibility and said it had launched a coordinated operation. The group asserted that it had killed large numbers of security personnel and released a video showing a female militant. Bugti rejected the scale of the BLA’s claims and said the number of attackers was far lower than reports suggesting 1,000 to 2,000, estimating the attackers in the latest wave at between 200 and 250, while putting the broader militant network strength in the province at 4,000 to 5,000.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said forces responded in a “prepared and timely” manner. He noted that two of the attacks involved female fighters and said recent assaults were increasingly targeting civilians, labourers and low-income communities. Minister of State for Interior of Pakistan Talal Chaudhry said attackers entered hospitals, schools, banks and markets dressed as civilians and used ordinary people as human shields.

Authorities suspended mobile and internet services in Quetta, Mastung, Kalat, Khuzdar, Nushki, Dalbandin and Kharan during clearance operations. Balochistan’s Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Hamza Shafqaat said services were expected to resume on Tuesday. Security forces tightened patrols, sealed roads in parts of Quetta and restricted movement. In the capital, burnt vehicles and damaged buildings were visible after the fighting.

The Pakistan Senate unanimously adopted a resolution condemning the attacks and called for a transparent and swift investigation to bring perpetrators, facilitators and any local or international sponsors to justice.

Islamabad accused India of backing the militants, referring to them as “Fitna-al-Hindustan”. Bugti also alleged that senior BLA leaders were operating from Afghan territory. Both New Delhi and Kabul denied the accusations. India’s Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We categorically reject the baseless allegations made by Pakistan,” and added that Islamabad should focus on addressing “longstanding demands of its people in the region” and its record of “suppression, brutality and violation of human rights”.