Nearly 4,000 Doctors Left Pakistan in 2025 as Low Pay, Poor Conditions Drive Medical Brain Drain

"But for a population of nearly 250 million, the country would need at least 250,000 doctors to meet the WHO benchmark of one doctor per 1,000 people. While Pakistan appears to meet this requirement on paper, many registered doctors are not actively practicing. So why is our healthcare system a mess? The first issue is the inherent infrastructural and cultural problems that keep a large number of women doctors away from the workplace," it added.

According to a 2023 Gallup survey, 35 per cent of women medical doctors in Pakistan do not work.

Some do not work due to societal judgements while others remain unemployed due to increasingly difficult working conditions.

As transportation in Pakistan continues to remain a mess, many young women doctors opt some other job instead of worrying about travelling at night or odd hours.

Majority of doctors in Pakistan leave the profession due to low salaries being paid to them.