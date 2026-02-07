Suicide Bombing in Pakistan’s Islamabad Claims At Least 31 Lives, Injures Over 170 Civilians

Islamic State Claims Responsibility For The Attack

The Islamic State (ISIS) has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack. Multiple international media agencies, citing Amaq News Agency (ISIS’s official propaganda news channel claiming responsibility for several terrorist attacks worldwide) have reported that the Islamic State in Pakistan (ISIS affiliate in Pakistan) carried out the attack.

The Islamic State reportedly stated that the Shia community in Pakistan was like a human reservoir, providing recruits to Shia militias fighting against ISIS in Syria. Indian Shia residents in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramullah district protested against the bombing on February 7, 2026, raising slogans against Pakistan's government and Pakistan’s state sponsored terrorism. “Humkuat-e-Pakistan Murdabad, Hindustan Zindabad……. (Pakistan Down Down, Long Live Hindustan), shouted the residents condemning the atrocities committed by Pakistan.

Pakistan Police Say Suspect Linked To Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)

The Pakistani Police reported on February 6, 2026, that initial investigations revealed that the suicide bomber was a foreign national having connections with Fitna al Khwaraji, a term synonymous with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a jihadist terrorist organisation operating primarily along the Afghanistan–Pakistan border. The Pakistani Police on Saturday, February 6, 2026, stated that the suicide bomber was a Pakistani national who had frequently travelled to Afghanistan.

Pakistani authorities have also said that multiple suspects were arrested following overnight raids in Islamabad and in northwestern Pakistan, close to the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.The arrested suspects include the brother, mother and other relatives of the bomber, with further investigation and possible arrests ongoing, said the Police.

Following the attack, Pakistan had claimed that the attack was linked to Afghanistan. Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khwaja Asif said on February 6, 2026, that the attacker was involved in cross border militant connections, hinting at Afghanistan and India. Khaama Press News Agency, an online news agency based in Afghanistan reported on February 6, 2026, that Taliban officials in Afghanistan rejected Pakistan’s claim, calling the allegations premature and unsupported by evidence.

Responding to Pakistan’s claims of blaming others and issuing an official statement on the attack in Islamabad, India’s Ministry of External Affairs called the incident tragic and condemned the attack.

