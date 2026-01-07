Haryana Woman Delivers 11th Child, a Baby Boy After 10 Daughters; Netizens Say ‘Patriarchy at Its Peak’

Kumar’s hope for a boy became a reality on January 4, 2026, at Ojas Hospital and Maternity Home in Jind district, Haryana. He told the media that, despite his limited earnings, he has ensured that all his daughters receive a proper education. However, when asked by a reporter to name all his daughters, Kumar struggled to remember the names of his ten daughters.

Dr Narveer Sheoran, who oversaw the procedure, noted that the surgery was “high risk,” as the mother required around three units of blood. Despite the high-risk delivery, both the mother and the child are in stable condition.

The couple were married in 2007, and Kumar stated that all of his children are attending school. Kumar’s case went viral amid visible improvements in Haryana’s sex ratio, which stood at 834 girls per 1,000 boys in 2011 and improved to 910 girls in 2024.

See Also: Man Beaten, Wife Molested, Son Stripped—Assault in Laxmi Nagar Goes Viral

In 2025, Haryana’s sex ratio showed further signs of improvement, with 923 girls per 1,000 boys, the highest recorded ratio in the state. “With my limited income, I am doing my best to provide a good education for my daughters. Whatever has happened is God’s will, and I am happy with it,” Kumar said.

He added that his eldest daughter, Sarina, is studying in the 12th standard at a government school, while his youngest daughters are named Vaishali and Lakshmi. He rejected the idea of patriarchy and emphasised that he believes girls are also competent enough to achieve success in all fields, despite lingering societal attitudes.