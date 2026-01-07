Haryana Woman Delivers 11th Child, a Baby Boy After 10 Daughters; Netizens Say ‘Patriarchy at Its Peak’

Key Points:
A Haryana woman delivered her 11th child—a baby boy—after having ten daughters.
The case went viral on social media, drawing mixed reactions ranging from criticism over son preference to defence of the family’s personal choices.
The incident emerged amid improving sex ratio figures in Haryana, highlighting the contrast between statistical progress and persistent societal attitudes.
A recent case from Haryana has divided the internet, sparking debate over population control and patriarchal mindsets. A 37-year-old woman from Haryana, who was married at the age of 19, has delivered her eleventh child—a baby boy after giving birth to ten daughters.
The now-viral video clip has amassed over three million views on X, with many users raising concerns about women’s health and society’s lingering preference for a male child.
As the parents welcomed the baby boy’s arrival, many users pointed out the societal pressure on women to bear a male child. Sanjay Kumar, a 38-year-old labourer, shared his story with local media, speaking about his and some elders in the family’s long-standing hope for a son after ten daughters.
Kumar’s hope for a boy became a reality on January 4, 2026, at Ojas Hospital and Maternity Home in Jind district, Haryana. He told the media that, despite his limited earnings, he has ensured that all his daughters receive a proper education. However, when asked by a reporter to name all his daughters, Kumar struggled to remember the names of his ten daughters.
Dr Narveer Sheoran, who oversaw the procedure, noted that the surgery was “high risk,” as the mother required around three units of blood. Despite the high-risk delivery, both the mother and the child are in stable condition.
The couple were married in 2007, and Kumar stated that all of his children are attending school. Kumar’s case went viral amid visible improvements in Haryana’s sex ratio, which stood at 834 girls per 1,000 boys in 2011 and improved to 910 girls in 2024.
In 2025, Haryana’s sex ratio showed further signs of improvement, with 923 girls per 1,000 boys, the highest recorded ratio in the state. “With my limited income, I am doing my best to provide a good education for my daughters. Whatever has happened is God’s will, and I am happy with it,” Kumar said.
He added that his eldest daughter, Sarina, is studying in the 12th standard at a government school, while his youngest daughters are named Vaishali and Lakshmi. He rejected the idea of patriarchy and emphasised that he believes girls are also competent enough to achieve success in all fields, despite lingering societal attitudes.
Many users on social media began criticising the couple, highlighting concerns about overpopulation. One user took a dig at the father, stating, “Bro is single-handedly fixing the sex ratio of Haryana with his parochial and patriarchal mindset.”
Another user noted how the first ten daughters were seen as “trials” in the attempt to have a male child. “The obsession with having a son is dangerous—bringing 10 daughters into the world just to keep trying for one boy. Children aren’t experiments or retries,” a user wrote on X.
While some criticised the couple, others defended their decision to have another child. Several users also called out the caption of the post, which questioned the parents’ ability to raise eleven children. The caption read, “The Govt should take away all 11 children; these parents clearly aren’t fit to raise them.”
Responding to this, a user criticised the post, writing, “It is the hard work of the couple. They could have gotten rid of all 10 girls but still raised them. Thinking about having a boy child is no sin.”
