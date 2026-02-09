Kites Over Lahore After Two Decades: Why are Pakistanis Celebrating Basant Panchami Suddenly? Know Why

However, people across central Lahore were excited, especially in the Mochi Gate and Rang Mahal areas of the Walled City. There were decorations of lights and colourful displays on homes, along with searchlights to enable night-time kite flying, which is a speciality of Lahore’s Basant Panchami. It was further reported that some prime rooftops even went up for rent for whopping amounts ranging from ₹2.1 million to ₹5.5 million for the three-day celebrations.

Older generations were teaching the new generation to fly kites for the first time as families gathered to celebrate the festival after decades. The markets were full of kites as people bought them, along with food vendors opening till late to sell sweets, snacks and drinks. There were festive meals prepared at home which included barbecue, malai boti, ladoos and gajrela.

The festival not only brought a wave of colours and celebration but also provided relief to artisans and small businesses who suffered because of the ban. The workshops were reportedly busy again, filled with crafts which were about to vanish because of the ban. There were premium kite strings costing up to ₹15,000, with hotels in the city bustling with full occupancy as visitors arrived for the event. Food and refreshment vendors also saw renewed income because of the revival.

Why Was the Festival Banned?

Basant Panchami was prohibited following a series of fatal incidents linked to sharp, metal-coated kite strings and unsafe practices in 2005. This placed motorcyclists in a vulnerable situation, with celebratory gunfire and rooftop accidents intensifying public concern. The serious injuries and deaths led the authorities to ban the festival, which remained in effect for over two decades even after repeated revival calls.