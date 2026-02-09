Kites Over Lahore After Two Decades: Why are Pakistanis Celebrating Basant Panchami Suddenly? Know Why

Lahore celebrated Basant again after nearly two decades under strict safety rules.
The festival revived cultural traditions and boosted local businesses and artisans.
The earlier ban was imposed due to fatal accidents caused by dangerous kite strings and unsafe practices.
Lahore witnessed a sky filled with colour once again as the Punjab government in the Pakistani province ended the two-decade ban on Basant Panchami owing to safety concerns. The historic festival was revived and celebrated from 6 to 8 February 2026. The cultural tradition returned to the city although authorities imposed some strict regulations for the celebration.
The provincial administration has still prohibited metallic and glass-coated threads, allowing only cotton strings for kite flying as a cautious step. Additionally, manufacturers had to register through district authorities and the provincial e-Biz portal for extra safety, along with a ban on oversized kites. Officials also restricted kite flying in unsafe locations and near particularly sensitive areas like airports, allowing it only on structurally sound rooftops. Police were directed to keep an eye on any violations as residents volunteered to form safety groups in some neighbourhoods.
However, people across central Lahore were excited, especially in the Mochi Gate and Rang Mahal areas of the Walled City. There were decorations of lights and colourful displays on homes, along with searchlights to enable night-time kite flying, which is a speciality of Lahore’s Basant Panchami. It was further reported that some prime rooftops even went up for rent for whopping amounts ranging from ₹2.1 million to ₹5.5 million for the three-day celebrations.
Older generations were teaching the new generation to fly kites for the first time as families gathered to celebrate the festival after decades. The markets were full of kites as people bought them, along with food vendors opening till late to sell sweets, snacks and drinks. There were festive meals prepared at home which included barbecue, malai boti, ladoos and gajrela.
The festival not only brought a wave of colours and celebration but also provided relief to artisans and small businesses who suffered because of the ban. The workshops were reportedly busy again, filled with crafts which were about to vanish because of the ban. There were premium kite strings costing up to ₹15,000, with hotels in the city bustling with full occupancy as visitors arrived for the event. Food and refreshment vendors also saw renewed income because of the revival.
Basant Panchami was prohibited following a series of fatal incidents linked to sharp, metal-coated kite strings and unsafe practices in 2005. This placed motorcyclists in a vulnerable situation, with celebratory gunfire and rooftop accidents intensifying public concern. The serious injuries and deaths led the authorities to ban the festival, which remained in effect for over two decades even after repeated revival calls.
The suspension led to an entire generation growing up without experiencing the traditional rooftop kite battles or hearing the celebratory cry of “Bo Kata!” This created a cultural gap in Lahore over the years.
Basant Panchami is a historical celebration that signifies the ancient spring festival, marking the arrival of spring on the fifth day of the Hindu month of “Magha.” The festival stands as a representation of renewal, learning and seasonal change across the Indian subcontinent. The culture is quite diverse in India, with eastern states observing it as Saraswati Puja and northern regions celebrating with kite flying and seasonal festivities.
The celebration has evolved into a distinctly Punjabi cultural event rather than a religious observance in Lahore. The Mughal era saw emperors and nobles decorating courts in saffron as kites flew above Lahore Fort, accompanied by musical gatherings. The city was a major tourist attraction during the 1980s and 1990s because of the festival’s growing popularity, as the festival continued even after the 1947 partition.
The festival returned with some cautionary rules with the introduction of the Punjab Kite Flying Ordinance, 2025 by the Punjab government. Officials stated the goal of preserving heritage without compromising safety as in past tragedies. The festival has brought back Lahore’s historical identity rooted in spring, community and colour, accompanied by an economic boost, as the festival represents more than just entertainment.
