Lohri, A Festival of Fire, Folklore, and Farming; Celebrating Harvest, Community Bonds, and the Timeless Legend of Dulla Bhatti

Pindi Bhattian was located on a historic and strategic route connecting Lahore and Kabul. According to Punjabi folklore, Dulla Bhatti’s grandfather Sandal Bhatti and his father Farid Bhatti waged a prolonged resistance against the Mughals, opposing their expansion and demanding a fair system of revenue collection. They were eventually captured, publicly executed, and their heads were displayed at the gates of Lahore as a warning to anyone who dared to challenge Mughal authority.

Historian Ishwar Dayal Gaur, in his book Martyr as Bridegroom, writes that these reforms were aimed not only at centralising power but also at weakening local landowning leaders like the Bhattis, who were seen as obstacles to imperial dominance. Emperor Akbar’s new tax system required zamindars to pay a fixed annual tax calculated on the estimated crop value of the previous year. It also empowered Mughal-appointed faujdars to collect revenue through a centralised system, directly undermining the traditional authority of local chieftains and intensifying resistance in regions like Punjab.

Born shortly after his father’s execution, Dulla Bhatti was raised by his mother Ladhi, who hid their family history fearing that her son might seek revenge and meet the same fate. According to folklore, once Dulla learnt the truth, he took up his father’s weapons and began resisting the Mughals. His rebellion disrupted Mughal supply routes and made revenue collection difficult in the region.

Ishwar Dayal Gaur further mentions in his book that as the resistance grew, Emperor Akbar was forced to rethink his land revenue system to calm the peasants and avoid further unrest. Though Dulla Bhatti was publicly executed in Lahore in 1599, his defiance left a lasting impact and compelled the empire to make concessions. As Lohri is celebrated every year, the legend of Dulla Bhatti lives on through songs and rituals, reminding people of Punjab’s shared traditions, resistance, and the values of dignity and compassion.

(GP)

