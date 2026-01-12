Lohri, A Festival of Fire, Folklore, and Farming; Celebrating Harvest, Community Bonds, and the Timeless Legend of Dulla Bhatti

Key Points:
The auspicious occasion of Lohri is upon us, ushering in vibrant celebrations marked by the lighting of bonfires, the rhythm of Punjabi folk songs, energetic bhangra, and the warmth of companionship shared with friends and family. Lohri is observed every year on January 13, with festivities taking place primarily across Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and parts of Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir. In both villages and cities, people gather in open spaces, courtyards, and community grounds, turning the festival into a collective celebration that strengthens social and cultural bonds.
Lohri is celebrated to mark the end of the ‘Poh’ season, the harshest winter month according to the lunisolar Bikrami Hindu calendar. It falls a day before Makar Sankranti and signifies the onset of the rabi crop season, especially the sowing of wheat, along with the gradual arrival of longer days. Deeply connected to nature and agriculture, Lohri holds special importance for farming communities, symbolising hope, prosperity, and gratitude for a good harvest. The ritual offerings of sesame seeds, jaggery, peanuts, and popcorn to the bonfire reflect this close relationship with the land and seasonal cycles.
The roots of Lohri celebrations lie in Punjabi folklore, centred around the legend of Dulla Bhatti, a rebellious Muslim Rajput leader who stood against the misadministration and atrocities of the Mughals during 16th-century India. Regarded as a local hero, Dulla Bhatti is remembered for his courage and compassion, particularly for protecting young girls and ensuring their marriages were conducted with dignity and honour. Although we do not find any official documentation entailing the history of Dulla Bhatti, he lives through the immensely rich Punjabi folk culture.
Folk songs sung during Lohri often praise his bravery and generosity, keeping his legacy alive through generations. Born to Farid Bhatti and Ladhi in Pindi Bhattian, he was named Rai Abdullah Khan Bhatti, but became widely known as Dulla Bhatti. Often compared to a local Robin Hood, he was known for looting Mughal caravans and distributing the spoils among the poor. He belonged to the Bhatti Rajput clan, which strongly opposed Emperor Akbar’s tax reforms, viewing them as unjust and oppressive.
The folk songs sung during the vibrant celebrations recount the story of Dulla Bhatti saving two young Brahmin girls—Sundri and Mundri—from being forcibly taken to Mughal Emperor Akbar’s harem. Seeing that their father was poor and had to arrange their marriages urgently so that the Mughal forces would not return, Dulla Bhatti took responsibility for their wedding. Upholding tradition, he married them off with great respect, gifting til (sesame seeds) and shakkar (jaggery) as dahej (dowry), symbols that continue to hold ritual significance during Lohri even today.
Pindi Bhattian was located on a historic and strategic route connecting Lahore and Kabul. According to Punjabi folklore, Dulla Bhatti’s grandfather Sandal Bhatti and his father Farid Bhatti waged a prolonged resistance against the Mughals, opposing their expansion and demanding a fair system of revenue collection. They were eventually captured, publicly executed, and their heads were displayed at the gates of Lahore as a warning to anyone who dared to challenge Mughal authority.
Historian Ishwar Dayal Gaur, in his book Martyr as Bridegroom, writes that these reforms were aimed not only at centralising power but also at weakening local landowning leaders like the Bhattis, who were seen as obstacles to imperial dominance. Emperor Akbar’s new tax system required zamindars to pay a fixed annual tax calculated on the estimated crop value of the previous year. It also empowered Mughal-appointed faujdars to collect revenue through a centralised system, directly undermining the traditional authority of local chieftains and intensifying resistance in regions like Punjab.
Born shortly after his father’s execution, Dulla Bhatti was raised by his mother Ladhi, who hid their family history fearing that her son might seek revenge and meet the same fate. According to folklore, once Dulla learnt the truth, he took up his father’s weapons and began resisting the Mughals. His rebellion disrupted Mughal supply routes and made revenue collection difficult in the region.
Ishwar Dayal Gaur further mentions in his book that as the resistance grew, Emperor Akbar was forced to rethink his land revenue system to calm the peasants and avoid further unrest. Though Dulla Bhatti was publicly executed in Lahore in 1599, his defiance left a lasting impact and compelled the empire to make concessions. As Lohri is celebrated every year, the legend of Dulla Bhatti lives on through songs and rituals, reminding people of Punjab’s shared traditions, resistance, and the values of dignity and compassion.
