Afghanistan-Pakistan Tensions Escalate After Deadly Border Strikes, 55 Soldiers Killed

Afghan forces carried out major retaliatory attacks along the Durand Line, killing at least 55 Pakistani soldiers and capturing two bases and 19 posts.
The strikes followed alleged Pakistani airstrikes that killed Afghan civilians, including women and children, further worsening tensions between the two countries.
The clashes have weakened a Qatar-mediated ceasefire, with Pakistan accusing the Taliban of supporting militants and dragging India into the dispute
Tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan have sharply increased after Afghan forces launched major retaliatory strikes along the shared border. Afghanistan’s Ministry of National Defence said on Friday, February 27, 2026, that at least 55 Pakistani soldiers were killed, while two military bases and 19 border posts were captured during the operation.
According to Afghan officials, the attacks took place on the night of Thursday, February 26, 2026, in response to earlier Pakistani airstrikes that allegedly killed women and children in Afghan areas. Afghan forces targeted Pakistani posts across the Durand Line in eastern and southeastern regions. The four-hour operation forced Pakistani troops to flee from several positions and led to the seizure of weapons, ammunition, vehicles, and military equipment.
Afghan authorities said eight of their soldiers were killed and 11 were injured during the fighting. They also reported that 13 Afghan civilians, including women and children, were wounded in a Pakistani missile strike on a refugee camp in Nangarhar province.
The Taliban strongly criticised Pakistan’s airstrikes, calling them “shameful” and accusing Islamabad of targeting civilians instead of militants. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid warned that Pakistan would face a military response.
Earlier, on February 22, Afghan officials accused Pakistan of carrying out airstrikes in residential areas of Nangarhar and Paktika provinces. They claimed that a family of 22 people was attacked, killing 17 members and injuring five others. Pakistan, however, said it was targeting militant groups responsible for attacks inside its territory.
Mujahid rejected Pakistan’s claims that Afghan soil is being used for attacks against neighbouring countries. He said Afghanistan does not allow its land to be used against anyone.
The latest violence has badly affected a fragile ceasefire that was mediated by Qatar after deadly clashes in October 2025. Relations between Pakistan and the Taliban government have weakened in recent months, despite Pakistan being one of the first countries to welcome the Taliban after they returned to power.
Analysts say Pakistan expected to control or influence the Taliban, but Afghanistan has resisted outside interference. Officials from both sides admit that many unresolved issues remain between them.
Pakistan has accused the Taliban of supporting the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a militant group responsible for attacks in Pakistan. It has also blamed India for backing the Taliban and the TTP. India and Afghanistan have strongly denied these allegations, calling them baseless.
Pakistan’s leaders are said to be unhappy that Kabul no longer sees Islamabad as its main supporter. With frequent airstrikes, border attacks, and civilian deaths, the situation along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border remains highly unstable.
