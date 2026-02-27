Afghanistan-Pakistan Tensions Escalate After Deadly Border Strikes, 55 Soldiers Killed

Afghan authorities said eight of their soldiers were killed and 11 were injured during the fighting. They also reported that 13 Afghan civilians, including women and children, were wounded in a Pakistani missile strike on a refugee camp in Nangarhar province.

The Taliban strongly criticised Pakistan’s airstrikes, calling them “shameful” and accusing Islamabad of targeting civilians instead of militants. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid warned that Pakistan would face a military response.

Earlier, on February 22, Afghan officials accused Pakistan of carrying out airstrikes in residential areas of Nangarhar and Paktika provinces. They claimed that a family of 22 people was attacked, killing 17 members and injuring five others. Pakistan, however, said it was targeting militant groups responsible for attacks inside its territory.

Mujahid rejected Pakistan’s claims that Afghan soil is being used for attacks against neighbouring countries. He said Afghanistan does not allow its land to be used against anyone.