Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorist Amir Hamza Shot by Unknown Gunmen in Lahore

Terrorist Amir Hamza, founding member of the terrorist militant organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), was shot in Lahore by unknown gunmen on Thursday, 16th April 2026, as per sources.

According to information available as of yet, Hamza was shot by gunmen outside of a news channel in the capital city. He has sustained several injuries and is currently undergoing treatment, with his condition being extremely critical.

In regard to this incident, a Lahore police official has stated that the shooting incident took place near Hamdard Chowk, where a vehicle linked to the Chairman of the Tehreek-e-Hurmat-e-Rasool Pakistan was targeted by the assailants. The city has since been placed on high alert, with the shooting site cordoned off and investigations underway, the official continued.

See also: Decades of nurturing terrorism leave Pakistan as 'most terror-affected' nation: Report

No terrorists or organizations have claimed responsibility for the incident as of now, and the motive behind the incident is yet still to be determined.

This marks the second attack on the terrorist within a year. In may of last year, Hamza was the target of another shooting incident outside his residence. His security detail was further enhanced as a consequence.

The 66-year-old terrorist is considered one of the most important members of the terrorist organization, only second after LeT Leader Hafiz Saeed.

Considered as a ‘veteran’ of the Afghan Jihaad, Hamza, in collusion with Saeed, founded Lashkar-e-Taiba, which is a US-designated terror organization, in mid 1980s. Under the purview of the United States Department of Treasury, he is a sanctioned individual owing to his involvement in managing external relations and other activities of the organization.

See also: Terror-sponsor Pakistan has no locus standi to comment on India's internal matters: MEA

Amir Hamza, alongwith Hafiz Saeed, played a main role in formulating the ideologies upon which Lashkar-e-Taiba operates, and has also facilitated the ideological outreach of the terrorist organization. Hamza has held several positions within the outfit over several years, from being the terror group’s advisory member and engaging in activities meant to disseminate the group’s propaganda. Also known as Amir Maulana Hamza, he is the chief ideologue of the terror outfit.

Hamza is believed to have aided in planning the 2006 terror attack on Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bangalore. This attack was the first LeT-linked terror activity to take place outside Kashmir.

However, from 2018 onwards, Hamza distanced himself from the parent organization LeT and branched off to form other terrorist organizations such as Jamaat-ud-Dawah and the Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation. Jaish-e-Manqafa, another such terror group launched by him, has been reportedly engaged in limited fundraising and propaganda operations especially in Kashmir.

Earlier, another commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Bilal Arif Salafi, was shot dead minutes after having concluded his Eid prayers in Pakistan by a family member. On March 22nd 2026, Salafi was shot and stabbed outside the Lashkar’s headquarters, Markaz Taiba, in the city of Muridke situated in Punjab.