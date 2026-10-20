Activists Push for Pakistan to Recognise and Support People with Albinism

For Adeel Nasir, 24, who has albinism and lives in Kot Radha Kishan, a town in Kasur district, Punjab Province of Pakistan, school meant constant adjustment to challenges that many people around him did not understand.

Because of low vision, he struggled to read what was written on classroom whiteboards. Some teachers seated him closer to the board, improved the lighting, and gave him written notes. But one classroom incident remained painful.

Adeel once asked a teacher what qualifications a fighter pilot needs. He expected encouragement about his ambition. Instead, he received a response focused on his eyesight.

“First of all, you should be able to see clearly with your eyes,” Adeel recalled the teacher saying.

His classmates laughed. Years later, he says people still notice his condition before they recognise his abilities.

“My abilities, my degrees, and my skills were ignored because of my weak eyesight and physical appearance,” he said during an in-person interview with Global Voices.

Adeel’s experience reflects a concern that Malooka-Anne Miti-Drummond, the UN Independent Expert on the enjoyment of human rights by persons with albinism, raised during her June 2026 visit to Pakistan. She said policies, programmes, and data systems overlook people with albinism.

Albinism is a rare, non-contagious, genetically inherited condition caused by reduced or absent production of melanin, the pigment responsible for colour in the skin, hair, and eyes. Reduced melanin can result in visual impairment and increased vulnerability to ultraviolet (UV) radiation because melanin provides natural protection against sun damage. People with albinism are born with the condition; it is not contagious and does not affect their intellectual ability.

Pakistan has no separate national estimate of how many people with albinism live in the country. The UN notes that country-level data on albinism is scarce worldwide, and many countries collect no official statistics on it. Available estimates put prevalence at roughly one in 17,000 to 20,000 people in many European and North American populations, and higher in some African communities. The UN has called for better data collection to understand the challenges people with albinism face.

The absence of a national estimate does not mean that people with albinism are absent in Pakistan. Researchers have documented albinism among Pakistani families despite the missing estimate. A study of 94 previously unreported Pakistani families with non-syndromic oculocutaneous albinism found disease-causing variants mainly in the TYR and OCA2 genes, two of the major genetic causes of albinism worldwide. Genetic studies of affected families cannot establish how many people with albinism live in the country.