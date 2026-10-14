In Kyrgyzstan, Persons With Disabilities Are Collecting Proof Of Physical Barriers To Hold The Government Accountable

GV: How did your participation in the project impact your organization’s beneficiaries and the community that you serve? Please provide examples.

O: One of the biggest impacts has been the shift in how participants are positioned: not simply as beneficiaries, but as researchers, digital monitors, and civic actors. Participants have already assessed 350 buildings across Bishkek and transformed their observations into geo-referenced data for the city’s accessibility map. The results show the scale of the problem clearly: 60.3 percent of assessed buildings had a ramp-related barrier, either because there was no ramp or because the existing ramp was difficult or unsuitable to use. The project also allows participants to compare accessibility across districts and types of buildings, rather than relying only on individual complaints. Just as importantly, participants are learning to communicate findings through digital storytelling and advocacy. Their lived experience is becoming structured evidence that can be presented directly to decision-makers and used to argue for concrete improvements.

GV: How has your own knowledge, awareness, and experience with digital democracy and civic space changed, thanks to your participation in the project?

O: The project changed our understanding of digital democracy. We previously saw digital tools mainly as instruments for research, communication, and advocacy. Digital Sparks helped us understand their deeper democratic potential: digital democracy can change not only how information is shared, but who gets to produce it, whose voices are visible, and who participates in decision-making. Participatory mapping showed that technology can shift evidence production closer to communities themselves. People can document the barriers they experience, make them visible, and use this evidence to demand change. We also learned that digital democracy must be accessible, safe, and rights-based. More importantly, we realized that as society becomes increasingly digital, traditional forms of participation alone are no longer enough. Digital democracy offers an opportunity to make civic participation more inclusive, responsive, and effective.

GV: What are the most valuable lessons and experiences you are taking away from this project?

O: Our most valuable lesson is that “Nothing About Us Without Us” should apply not only to policymaking, but also to the evidence on which policy is based. Lived experience can reveal things that a conventional audit may miss. A checklist may show that a building has a ramp, while a wheelchair user can show that the ramp is too steep, slippery, too narrow, lacks handrails, or still does not allow independent access. We also learned that data must remain dynamic. Accessibility cannot be measured once and considered solved; information needs to be updated and connected to advocacy. Finally, data alone does not create change. Its value comes from combining reliable evidence with storytelling, community leadership, public communication, and structured dialogue with institutions. That combination is what turns information into civic power.

GV: What comes next? How will you apply the learning and digital capacity you have built in your future work and within your community?

O: Our next step is to make Oasis Data Lab a long-term civic innovation and evidence hub rather than a one-time project. We plan to continue developing the UrbanEyes app and Bishkek’s Accessibility Map, regularly updating the data and using it to identify priority areas and support public accountability. We also intend to use the findings in dialogue with Bishkek’s Mayor’s Office, the Ministry of Labour, Social Protection and Migration, civil society, businesses, and other stakeholders. The data can help identify areas requiring urgent improvement and support more informed infrastructure planning and budgeting. Participants will be encouraged to continue contributing data, producing digital stories, and sharing their skills with other young advocates. In the longer term, we want to adapt this model to other regions, especially rural ones.

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