President Murmu saluting outside the parliament, while Modi, Radhakrishnan, Birla, and Rijiju stand beside her.
The Budget Session of Parliament 2026 commenced on 28 January 2026, with the President's address.Sansad TV

Budget Session 2026: Both Houses Adjourn; Proceedings to Resume with Tabling of Economic Survey

TThe Budget Session of Parliament 2026 commenced on 28 January 2026, with the President's address. The session will undertake 30 sittings till 2 April 2026. Proceedings will commence with the Economic Survey and move onto the 2026-27 Union Budget, before both Houses take up matters of legislative and national importance.

Both Houses Adjourn, to Resume on 29 January 2026

Following the President's address, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan addressed the sitting, exalting the Union government for it's developmental and welfare accomplishments.

Afterwards, President Murmu was given a ceremonial salute for her departure. Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha convened shortly afterwards, around 12 noon, holding obituary refernces for past members and notable figures. Both Houses were promptly adjourned till 29 January 2026.

Prior to commencement of the day's ceremonies, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju clarified that this session of Parliament will only see discussions revolving around the Budget. He added that the government is ready to discuss other important issues, while at the same time refusing to entertain demands for renewed discussions on the VB-G RAM G Bill and the SIR.

Meanwhile, the Opposition demanded discussion on these specific topics, with Congress MP Manickam Tagore saying, “vote theft, SIR, procurement of paddy and bringing back MGNREGA” are some of the topics they will raise. Another MP also mentioned highlighting the falling value of the Rupee and worsening air pollution.

Budget Session of Parliament 2026 Commences with President's Address

The 2026 Budget Session commenced on 28 January 2026, with President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament.

Opening her address at 11am, the President described the past year as one of “rapid progress and heritage,” noting national commemoration of '150 years of Vande Mataram'. She lauded the Modi government for its "committed to true social justice." She stated that social security benefits now reach nearly 95 crore people, up from 25 crore in 2014.

At the beginning of her speech, opposition members raised protests and slogans against a reference to the VB-G RAM G bill.

Highlighting welfare measures, Ms. Murmu referred to insurance coverage under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and Suraksha Bima Yojana, with claims worth over ₹24,000 crore settled. In healthcare, she cited the establishment of 1.8 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, screening of more than 6 crore citizens under the Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission, WHO declaring India free of trachoma, and nearly one crore senior citizens receiving Vay Vandana cards, enabling around 8 lakh to access free hospital treatment.

On infrastructure and growth, she said 150 Vande Bharat trains are running and nearly 18,000 km of rural roads were added in the past year. India recorded over 350 million tonnes of foodgrain production, became the world’s largest rice producer and second-largest fish producer, continued to lead in milk output, and emerged as the second-largest producer in mobile manufacturing. She also noted two million rooftop solar installations and rapid advances in solar and nuclear energy.

Addressing national security, the President said Maoist influence is now confined to eight districts, compared to 126 earlier, and that about 2,000 people linked to Maoists surrendered in the past year. Referring to Operation Sindoor after the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, she said “the world witnessed the valour of the Indian armed forces,” adding that India is fighting terrorism while keeping the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance.

Emphasising “naari shakti,” she mentioned the first batch of women cadets passing out from the NDA and congratulated the Indian women’s and blind women’s cricket teams for their World Cup victories.

Concluding her address, President Murmu reiterated that the past decade had strengthened India’s foundations in every sector and described 2026 as a major base year for the country’s long-term development goals.

President Murmu standing in a white sari in front of a podium in Parliament.
President Murmu address a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament.Sansad TV

