Budget Session 2026: Both Houses Adjourn; Proceedings to Resume with Tabling of Economic Survey

The 2026 Budget Session commenced on 28 January 2026, with President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament.
Opening her address at 11am, the President described the past year as one of “rapid progress and heritage,” noting national commemoration of '150 years of Vande Mataram'. She lauded the Modi government for its "committed to true social justice." She stated that social security benefits now reach nearly 95 crore people, up from 25 crore in 2014.
At the beginning of her speech, opposition members raised protests and slogans against a reference to the VB-G RAM G bill.
Highlighting welfare measures, Ms. Murmu referred to insurance coverage under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and Suraksha Bima Yojana, with claims worth over ₹24,000 crore settled. In healthcare, she cited the establishment of 1.8 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, screening of more than 6 crore citizens under the Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission, WHO declaring India free of trachoma, and nearly one crore senior citizens receiving Vay Vandana cards, enabling around 8 lakh to access free hospital treatment.
On infrastructure and growth, she said 150 Vande Bharat trains are running and nearly 18,000 km of rural roads were added in the past year. India recorded over 350 million tonnes of foodgrain production, became the world’s largest rice producer and second-largest fish producer, continued to lead in milk output, and emerged as the second-largest producer in mobile manufacturing. She also noted two million rooftop solar installations and rapid advances in solar and nuclear energy.
Addressing national security, the President said Maoist influence is now confined to eight districts, compared to 126 earlier, and that about 2,000 people linked to Maoists surrendered in the past year. Referring to Operation Sindoor after the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, she said “the world witnessed the valour of the Indian armed forces,” adding that India is fighting terrorism while keeping the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance.
Emphasising “naari shakti,” she mentioned the first batch of women cadets passing out from the NDA and congratulated the Indian women’s and blind women’s cricket teams for their World Cup victories.
Concluding her address, President Murmu reiterated that the past decade had strengthened India’s foundations in every sector and described 2026 as a major base year for the country’s long-term development goals.