The Budget Session of Parliament 2026 commenced on 28 January 2026, with the President's address. Sansad TV

Budget Session 2026: Both Houses Adjourn; Proceedings to Resume with Tabling of Economic Survey

TThe Budget Session of Parliament 2026 commenced on 28 January 2026, with the President's address. The session will undertake 30 sittings till 2 April 2026. Proceedings will commence with the Economic Survey and move onto the 2026-27 Union Budget, before both Houses take up matters of legislative and national importance.