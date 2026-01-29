India's GDP for FY27 Projected at 6.8% to 7.2%: Key Takeaways from Economic Survey 2025-26

Growth and Macroeconomic Fundamentals

The Survey projects real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for FY27 (2026-27) in a range of 6.8-7.2%, slightly lower than the estimated 7.4% real GDP growth in FY26 according to First Advance Estimates.

It also revises India’s potential growth rate to around 7%, up from 6.5% three years prior. This revision reflects improvements in productive capacity due to infrastructure expansion, deregulation, capital formation and supply-side enhancements.

In analytical terms, potential output is the level of GDP consistent with full employment and stable inflation. Raising its estimate to 7% indicates, the Survey sees structural shifts in capacity utilisation, logistics efficiency, and integration of small and medium enterprises into formal value chains.