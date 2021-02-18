Thursday, February 18, 2021
People 2 People Ties Can Benefit India-Singapore Ties

Piyush Goyal says that incresed people to people ties can be immensely beneficial for healthy trade relations between India and Singapore

India and Singapore tries to ensure healthy trade relations. Pixabay

Singapore-India ties can expand on the basis of a greater degree of people-to-people engagement, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

Goyal, who’s the Minister of Railways, Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, and Food & Public Distribution, was delivering the keynote address at the India-Singapore CEO Forum.

According to Goyal, “Buddhism, Bollywood and Business” can help cement the partnership between the two nations.

He urged businesses to look at ways to expand the engagement and encourage India’s youth to use more innovative technologies.

The people-to-people connection is important for a good trade. Pixabay

Besides, the minister said that e-commerce, fintech, smart manufacturing, healthcare are the significant areas where India offers a large market.

He cited that India and Singapore are working together in cybersecurity and disaster relief, while education and skill development can also be taken up using Singapore’s experience.

ALSO READ: Understanding Google and Facebook Vs Australia

Goyal expressed the belief that the new regional order will rest on the strong shoulders’ of Singapore and India.

In addition, he said that through Budget 2021-22 and various other measures, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been trying to prepare the country to engage with the world from a position of strength in the next decade. (IANS)

Previous articleCommemorating The Contributions And Teachings Of Shivaji Maharaj On His Birth Anniversary

