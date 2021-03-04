Thursday, March 4, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Study: People With Kidney Stones May Be At Risk Of Osteoporosis
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Study: People With Kidney Stones May Be At Risk Of Osteoporosis

Patients with kidney stones are at higher risk for osteoporosis or fracture to help guide bone density screening efforts by clinicians in this population

0
osteoporosis
23.6 percent of patients had a diagnosis of osteoporosis or fracture. Pixabay

People with kidney stones may be at risk of osteoporosis or bone fracture, says a new study. The study, published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research, found that approximately one-quarter of individuals with kidney stones had a diagnosis of osteoporosis or bone fracture around the time of their kidney stone diagnosis.

“We hope this work raises awareness regarding the possibility of reduced bone strength in patients with kidney stones,” said lead author Calyani Ganesan from Stanford University in the US.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

For the study, the team identified 531,431 patients with kidney stone disease between 2007 and 2015. The team found that 23.6 percent of patients had a diagnosis of osteoporosis or fracture around the time of their kidney stone diagnosis. In patients with no prior history of osteoporosis or bone analyses before their kidney stone diagnosis, 9.1 percent received a bone density scan after a kidney stone diagnosis, of whom 20 percent were subsequently diagnosed with osteoporosis.

ALSO READ: Golden Rules To Follow To Keep Your Kidney Healthy

The findings provide support for the wider use of bone density screening in individuals with kidney stones, including middle-aged and older men who may not be recognized as at-risk for osteoporosis or fracture, the researchers said. “In our future work, we hope to identify which patients with kidney stones are at higher risk for osteoporosis or fracture to help guide bone density screening efforts by clinicians in this population,” Ganesan added. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleReport: Obesity Has Emerged Into A Bigger Health Crisis Globally
Next articleCovaxin Shows The Efficacy Of Vaccine To Be At 81 Percent

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Good News! These Regional Biggies Are All Set To Go Multillingual!

NewsGram Desk - 0
Top superstars of regional cinema have a new formula to reach out to a pan-Indian audience. While earlier, films would be made in one...
Read more
Lead Story

WhatsApp Launched One-to-One Call Feature For Desktop Apps

NewsGram Desk - 0
WhatsApp on Thursday announced that private and secure one-to-one voice and video calls features are now available on the desktop app for Windows and...
Read more
Lead Story

IIT G Designed An AI Based System To Detect Colorectal Cancer

NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has designed an automated Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based system to detect colorectal cancer...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Good News! These Regional Biggies Are All Set To Go Multillingual!

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Top superstars of regional cinema have a new formula to reach out to a pan-Indian audience. While earlier, films would be made in one...
Read more

WhatsApp Launched One-to-One Call Feature For Desktop Apps

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
WhatsApp on Thursday announced that private and secure one-to-one voice and video calls features are now available on the desktop app for Windows and...
Read more

IIT G Designed An AI Based System To Detect Colorectal Cancer

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has designed an automated Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based system to detect colorectal cancer...
Read more

Issue of Drug Abuse and Crime Against Women Are Interlinked: Ravi Kishan

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor-politician Ravi Kishan will soon anchor the crime-based non-fiction show Mauka-E-Vardaat, and he says the issues of drug abuse and a crime against women...
Read more

SC Expresses Displeasure on The Streaming of Films on OTT With Pornographic Content

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed displeasure on the streaming of films on web platforms without any prior screening of the content and also...
Read more

Forearm Fracture – Here’s What You Need To Know

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
It won't be wrong to say that traumatic injuries are unexpected. You never know when an accident would occur or even a slight fall...
Read more

Indian Scientists Develop Low-Cost Optical Spectrograph That Can Locate Distant Galaxies, Quasars

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Keeping in mind Prime Minister's call to develop technology in all spheres, Indian scientists have indigenously designed and developed a low-cost optical spectrograph. This...
Read more

Google Says Won’t Track Users As They Browse Web

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In a bid to create a privacy-first web experience for billions of its users, Google has explicitly said that once third-party cookies are phased...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

does fresh turmeric stain teeth on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Dangerous Heavy Equipment on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Nola Martino on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
hobonichi weeks on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
investment loans In Australia on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
investment property mortgage on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
더킹카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
roblox mrbeast on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
knowledge base on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Click Here on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada