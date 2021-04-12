Monday, April 12, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Pets Helped Children Manage Stress And Loneliness In The Pandemic
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Pets Helped Children Manage Stress And Loneliness In The Pandemic

There are proven benefits to having pets in the classroom when it comes to improving children's confidence, focus, and reducing their stress

0
pets
Families navigating the stress and challenges of home-schooling, pets have offered children crucial support. Pixabay

Family pets help children better manage feelings of stress and loneliness, which have been greatly exacerbated by virtual schooling as a result of the pandemic, shows a new survey. According to UNICEF, at least 1 in 7 children — or 332 million globally — has lived under nationwide stay-at-home policies for at least nine months since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, putting their mental health and well-being at risk.

The Mars Petcare survey of parents reveals that more than eight in 10 parents found that their family pet helped their child feel less lonely during the lockdown, with more than three-quarters feeling that day-to-day interactions with their cat or dog reduced their child’s stress and anxiety. Parents agreed their pet supported their child during the unprecedented break from in-person schooling by improving their mood, providing companionship, and giving much-needed emotional support.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

For many families navigating the stress and challenges of home-schooling, pets have offered children crucial support. The survey also found that pets positively impacted a child’s experience of virtual learning and academic performance across all ages — with nine in 10 parents seeing improvements in their child’s emotional, social, and core skill development including having more energy and improved concentration, providing a fun topic of conversation to engage with their classmates and teachers, and giving them a much-needed break away from the screen.

ALSO READ: Signs If Your Dog Is A Cardiac Patient

“There are proven benefits to having pets in the classroom when it comes to improving children’s confidence, focus, and reducing their stress, but this survey shows that pets also played an important part in helping children emotionally as they come to terms with this unprecedented time away from their peers,” says Mary Margaret Callahan of the leading therapy animal organization Pet Partners.

This increased bond between children and their pets has many benefits for the pet too. Three-fourth believed their pet is also calmer now that they spend more time with their child. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleHere’s How Grey Wolves Survived The Extinction At The Last Ice Age
Next articleHighly-Anticipated Upcoming Action Films From The South

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

What Effect Does Social Media Have on Our Lives?

NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Humans are social beings. Being socially associated with others helps reduce stress, increase self-esteem, and bring warmth and pleasure into our lives....
Read more
Health & Fitness

Patients Treated With Antipsychotic Drugs At Lower Risk Of Covid19 Infection

NewsGram Desk - 0
Patients treated with antipsychotic drugs have a lower risk of becoming infected or suffer a milder form of SARS-CoV-2 -- the virus causing Covid-19...
Read more
Lead Story

US Scientists Translate The Structure Of A Spider Web Into Music

NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US has translated the structure of a spider web into music,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,518FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

What Effect Does Social Media Have on Our Lives?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Humans are social beings. Being socially associated with others helps reduce stress, increase self-esteem, and bring warmth and pleasure into our lives....
Read more

Patients Treated With Antipsychotic Drugs At Lower Risk Of Covid19 Infection

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Patients treated with antipsychotic drugs have a lower risk of becoming infected or suffer a milder form of SARS-CoV-2 -- the virus causing Covid-19...
Read more

US Scientists Translate The Structure Of A Spider Web Into Music

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US has translated the structure of a spider web into music,...
Read more

Is New Kashmir Becoming A National Sports Hub?

India NewsGram Desk - 0
While inaugurating the first Water Sports Centre adopted by his Ministry in Kashmir last week, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports...
Read more

How Science Can Be As Comforting as Religion

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY For decades, it seemed as if religion was attempting to teach us truths about the universe and just got things a bit...
Read more

Doomsday Glacier May Be Melting Faster Than Expected

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The supply of warm water to Antarctica's Thwaites Glacier, also known as the "doomsday glacier", is larger than previously thought, triggering concerns of faster...
Read more

A Better Nasal Swab For Covid-19 Testing Developed In US

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A Q-tip cotton swab inserted into your nose to gauge the presence of Covid-19 infections is a pain and not a pleasant experience. Now,...
Read more

Highly-Anticipated Upcoming Action Films From The South

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Action has been a perennial favorite genre among lovers of mainstream cinema, especially in the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam film industries. The larger-than-life...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

드림카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 쿠폰 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lorri Fincham on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
파라오카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
슈퍼 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 쿠폰 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
nft christmas on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더킹 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 검증 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
시크릿 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,518FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada