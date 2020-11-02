Tuesday, November 3, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Business PhonePe Now Has 250 Million Registered Users
BusinessLead Story

PhonePe Now Has 250 Million Registered Users

PhonePe is accepted at 13 million merchant outlets across 500 cities

0
Phonepe users
PhonePe claimed that its has successfully achieved 250 millions users. Flickr

Digital payments platform PhonePe on Monday claimed it has crossed the 250 million registered users in the country.

The company also reported over 100 million monthly active users (MAU) and 2.3 billion app sessions in October.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“Our next target is to cross 500 million registered users by December 2022,” said Sameer Nigam, CEO, and Founder of PhonePe.

PhonePe said it processed a record 925 million transactions in the month of October, with an annual TPV (total payment value) run rate of $277 billion.

phonePe users
PhonePe is one of the leading digital payment apps. Flickr

The company also processed 835 Million UPI transactions in October, for a market-leading share of over 40 percent.

“We are on a mission to make digital payments a way of life for every Indian citizen,” Nigam added.

ALSO READ: Google Rolled Out New Features In Meet Video Conferencing App

In August, the digital payments platform said that it will enable digital payments for over 2.5 crore small merchants across India in the next one year.

PhonePe is accepted at 13 million merchant outlets across 500 cities. (IANS)

Previous articleSimple Lifestyle Alterations To Keep Your Heart Healthy At Home
Next articleIIT-Madras Developed A Digital Game To Create Awareness About Covid-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

New Factors Contribution Inflammation in HIV Patients

NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major study, researchers have identified the important factors which could be contributing to the chronic inflammation in people living with HIV. While current...
Read more
Health & Fitness

High Blood Pressure While Sleeping Increases Risk of Strokes

NewsGram Desk - 0
People who experience high blood pressure while sleeping are more likely to experience future cardiovascular disease especially heart failure, even when their daytime blood...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Factors to Consider for a Successful IVF

NewsGram Desk - 0
Lifestyle factors are behavioral factors, circumstances, and habits that are generally modifiable all affect the success rate of an IVF procedure. These factors are...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

Most Popular

New Factors Contribution Inflammation in HIV Patients

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major study, researchers have identified the important factors which could be contributing to the chronic inflammation in people living with HIV. While current...
Read more

High Blood Pressure While Sleeping Increases Risk of Strokes

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People who experience high blood pressure while sleeping are more likely to experience future cardiovascular disease especially heart failure, even when their daytime blood...
Read more

Factors to Consider for a Successful IVF

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Lifestyle factors are behavioral factors, circumstances, and habits that are generally modifiable all affect the success rate of an IVF procedure. These factors are...
Read more

30 Indian Cities to Face Increased Water Crisis: WWF

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Thirty India cities, including Jaipur, Amritsar, Kolkata, Mumbai, Kozhikode could dramatically face increased water risks -- unless urgent action is taken to mitigate and...
Read more

Portugal Welcomes Indian Travelers for Tourism

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The beautiful European country, Portugal, which is all set to welcome more international visitors, says it hopes to see tourists from India as well. IANSlife...
Read more

Drug Integrated Immune Response to Tumors in Clinical Trial

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In a new clinical trial, a drug-induced an integrated immune response in the tumors of patients with cancer types that do not usually respond...
Read more

India Leveraging Manufacturing 600 Million Doses of COVID Vaccine

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
India has leveraged its manufacturing capacity to pre-order 600 million doses of potential COVID-19 vaccine and negotiating for another billion doses, says a new...
Read more

CTA Scans Offer Early Detection of COVID in Stroke Patients

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have now claimed that computed tomography angiogram (CTA) scans may offer fast and early detection of COVID-19 in acute ischemic stroke (AIS) patients. The...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada