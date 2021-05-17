Monday, May 17, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Gallery Picasso Museum Celebrates 50th Anniversary
GalleryLead StoryWorld

Picasso Museum Celebrates 50th Anniversary

The exhibition features many of the donated artworks, which date from Picasso's early years and which trace back his roots in Barcelona and his hometown of Malaga

0
Picasso
Between December 2020 and April 2021, the Picasso Museum already exhibited 17 sketchbooks that were part of the painter's donation. Wikiemedia commons

Barcelona’s Picasso Museum celebrated the 50th anniversary of the famed Spanish painter’s donation of over a thousand works from his youth to the city in 1970. Between May 20 and September 26, the museum will host an exhibition entitled “Picasso and Artist’s Jewellery”

“It’s been 50 years since he gifted all the artworks that had remained in the house where his sister and mother lived on Passeig de Gracia in Barcelona: more than 1,400 pieces. It was a gesture of huge generosity towards the city he loved. This museum is one of Picasso’s creations,” Emmanuel Guigon, director of Barcelona’s Picasso Museum, told Xinhua news agency on Sunday.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

“This is a magnificent year, as it reveals the love and vital adoration that Pablo Picasso had for his adopted city of Barcelona,” said Guigon, pointing out that although the Covid-19 pandemic has forced the rescheduling of several events, the museum remained determined to go ahead with the celebration.

Picasso
the museum is preparing for the “new normal” as it plans to keep the 50th-anniversary exhibition open for the rest of this year. Wikimedia commons

The exhibition features many of the donated artworks, which date from Picasso’s early years and which trace back his roots in Barcelona and his hometown of Malaga. Future exhibitions will also explore his early works. “In the autumn, we’ll organize an exhibition about his sister, who was his main model at the end of the 19th century and the person who looked after the art treasures he left behind when he left Barcelona in 1904,” said the director.

ALSO READ: Bring Out the Picasso in You and Decorate Your Home

Between December 2020 and April 2021, the Picasso Museum already exhibited 17 sketchbooks that were part of the painter’s donation. Following a few months of the pandemic shutdown, the museum reopened in June 2020 and has hosted exhibitions and events despite the absence of foreign tourists. In a “normal” year, the Picasso Museum attracts a million visitors, but the pandemic has reduced their number by 89 percent.

Now that the pandemic is easing, the museum is preparing for the “new normal” as it plans to keep the 50th-anniversary exhibition open for the rest of this year. Regarded as one of the most influential artists of the 20th century, Picasso is known for co-founding the Cubist movement. Some of the most well-known works include ‘Les Demoiselles d’Avignon’ (1907), and ‘Guernica’ (1937). (IANS/JC)

Previous articleMethods To Encourage Folks With Covid-19 Vax Hesitancy
Next articleEvery Song I Sung For Nadeem-Shravan Is Special To Me: Kumar Sanu

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Violence Against Women: The Other Pandemic No One is Talking About

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Dora Mekouar When she was in college, Patricia Cumbie says she was attacked by a man at a party. “I am a rape survivor. I was sexually assaulted when...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Keep Sharp: Time To Meet Your Inner Black Box

NewsGram Desk - 0
His three teen and preteen daughters find it hilarious that their father has written a book about memory; they believe he "literally can't remember...
Read more
Education

Edtech Market To Grow 10x In Next 5 Years: Research

NewsGram Desk - 0
Buoyed by the continuous remote learning amid the pandemic, the online higher education(Edtech) market in India will grow 10 times over the next five...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,509FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Violence Against Women: The Other Pandemic No One is Talking About

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Dora Mekouar When she was in college, Patricia Cumbie says she was attacked by a man at a party. “I am a rape survivor. I was sexually assaulted when...
Read more

Keep Sharp: Time To Meet Your Inner Black Box

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
His three teen and preteen daughters find it hilarious that their father has written a book about memory; they believe he "literally can't remember...
Read more

Edtech Market To Grow 10x In Next 5 Years: Research

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Buoyed by the continuous remote learning amid the pandemic, the online higher education(Edtech) market in India will grow 10 times over the next five...
Read more

How China Reset Its Image Via Foreign Media During the Pandemic

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Jesusemen Oni, Adrianna Zhang, Milan Nesic, Jonathan Muriithi In the early days of the coronavirus outbreak, China sought to block news of the rapidly spreading virus, detaining those who...
Read more

Online Fraud Detected In Shirdi Saibaba Temple

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The famed Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST), Shirdi has detected an online fraud of soliciting illegal donations from devotees in the name of Saibaba,...
Read more

Is Pinarayi Vijayan Off To A Sour Start In His Second Innings?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
No doubt, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has created history by becoming the first to retain power, but ahead of the beginning of his second...
Read more

Know If OMCs Are Shifting To Alternate Day Fuel Price Revision Mechanism

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Oil marketing companies seem to be moving towards a revised fuel price revision mechanism, shifting to the practice of changing petrol and fuel rates...
Read more

Supercomputer Simulations Solve Long-Standing Puzzle About Space Weather

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Scientists have long questioned why the bursts of hot gas from the sun do not cool down as fast as expected and have now...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,509FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada