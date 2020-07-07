Tuesday, July 7, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Picture Perfect Living Room Decor Ideas
Lead StoryLife Style

Picture Perfect Living Room Decor Ideas

Make your living room a perfect place

0
Living room Decor Ideas for a pitch Perfect Soul
A Picture Perfect Living Room for the perfectionist in you. Pixabay

A cosy and comfortable sofa set, a coffee table for tete-a-tete and a perfect TV unit to keep the entertainment mode on, all these indeed make for a picture-perfect living room.

Follow us on Instagram to get more exciting news updates from us!!

Heena Jain, Design Consultant from WoodenStreets, shares some fantastic furniture design ideas that can be implemented for a theme-oriented and perfectly-designed living room.

Fabric Sofas Set

A Fabric sofa set can be the limelight in a room thanks to the pop that its fabric colour brings. This gives a deluxe look to the area with hues that can complement the theme of the entire room. You can try out yellows, blues or classy neutral tones such as greys and beiges to set the stage in your living room. And you don’t have to limit yourself to solid colours; there are a plethora of options available when it comes to fabric sofas, including delicate and relaxing prints and English features such as rolling arms and chesterfield button-tuftings.

Minimalist TV Unit To Blend With Every Decor

Choosing the right design of the TV unit is important to maintain the space in the room. This is because heavily crafted furniture can be chaotic in a small area. However, you can pick Industrial TV units that are ideal for a minimalist abode. Being a combination of metal frames with wooden furniture, you can fix it in any size, be it as small as a floor unit, or a big one with two towers at the sides. Industrial options offer a clean, crisp look that goes very well with a fabric-based modern or contemporary decor.

Coffee Table For Complementing The Sofa Set

A coffee table accentuates the centre of a living room to quite an extent especially when you pair it with your sofas. If you’ve gone with fabric sofas, an industrial coffee table, or one with a fusion of materials such as metals and marble tops, can work excellently. Whether you pick a square shape, rectangular shape or round shape, the coffee table and its materials should complement your setup and make you and your guests feel happy.

Living room Decor Ideas for a pitch Perfect Soul
You can place a classy finished and finely structured chest of drawers, either industrial or mid-century in design, against a wall to fill the empty space and bring storage. Flickr

Go Fancy with Chaise Lounges and Lounge Chairs

Think outside the traditional sense when it comes to extra seating. Rather than selecting a 2 or a 1-seater matching sofa, get elegant lounge chairs or chaises to set up with your fabric 3-seater. This unconventional and asymmetrical approach opens your living room to a new facelift without compromising in comfort. You can even fine-tune this setup with a complementing fabric print on the lounge chairs for an exotic feel.

Also Read: Children Raised with Pet Dogs to Have Better Social-Emotional Skills

Consoling the Decor

Having delicate furniture that can enhance a subtle corner with its features and functions is what you need to make any nook extraordinary. Put on a mid-century themed console table against the corner wall for showcasing a distinct taste of your persona in the living room. Over it, you can deck figurines, photo frames, and even a decorative clock to ground the importance of time.

Don’t forget the Storage

This idea is true to the utility of the ambience with its spaciousness. You can place a classy finished and finely structured chest of drawers, either industrial or mid-century in design, against a wall to fill the empty space and bring storage. Two birds, one furniture. (IANS)

Previous article‘Covid’ Now the most Searched Word of 2020
Next articleA Must have Adventure Bucket List

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Here’s What to Expect When You Catch a Flight from the Airport

NewsGram Desk - 0
Hustling sounds, frequent announcements, savvy travelers glued to their gadgets, emotional families waiting to receive or see-off their loved ones-- it's perhaps the opening...
Read more
Lead Story

A Must have Adventure Bucket List

NewsGram Desk - 0
The worldwide lockdown due to coronavirus has brought a screeching halt to every industry, including the travel and hospitality. With restrictions on international travel...
Read more
Lead Story

‘Covid’ Now the most Searched Word of 2020

NewsGram Desk - 0
The term 'Covid' - the commonly used shorthand for Covid-19 or Coronavirus disease caused by the SARS CoV-2 virus - is the top word...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,992FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Here’s What to Expect When You Catch a Flight from the Airport

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Hustling sounds, frequent announcements, savvy travelers glued to their gadgets, emotional families waiting to receive or see-off their loved ones-- it's perhaps the opening...
Read more

A Must have Adventure Bucket List

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The worldwide lockdown due to coronavirus has brought a screeching halt to every industry, including the travel and hospitality. With restrictions on international travel...
Read more

Picture Perfect Living Room Decor Ideas

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A cosy and comfortable sofa set, a coffee table for tete-a-tete and a perfect TV unit to keep the entertainment mode on, all these...
Read more

‘Covid’ Now the most Searched Word of 2020

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The term 'Covid' - the commonly used shorthand for Covid-19 or Coronavirus disease caused by the SARS CoV-2 virus - is the top word...
Read more

Beauty of Indian Culture: William Dalrymple on his Experience Living in India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
India is one of the most religiously and ethnically diverse nations with the oldest culture in the World. The Indian culture varies like its...
Read more

Scientists Warn About Airborne Spread of Coronavirus

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A report in The New York Times says a group of 239 scientists from 32 countries will publish an open letter to the World...
Read more

Online Searches Fall for Tik ToK, WeChat, ShareIT After Ban in India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian government's decision to ban 59 Chinese owned apps has impacted online searches for those apps. A study found that on the June...
Read more

CBSE Partners Facebook to Provide Training on Digital Safety

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday announced a partnership with Facebook to provide training on digital safety, online well being and...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,992FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada