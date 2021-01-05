Wednesday, January 6, 2021
Piyush Goyal Launched Indian Railways Freight Business Development Portal

Railway Minister launched the new portal virtually

Indian Railways' freight loading. Pixabay

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday launched the Indian Railways freight business development portal and said that it is among the best in the world and will be an important element towards ease of doing business.

Goyal launched the new portal virtually.

Speaking on the occasion, Goyal, who is also the Minister for Commerce and Industry and Food and Consumer Affairs said, “Freight Business Development portal will be an important element towards ease of doing business. This portal would help our customers to know the status of their freight requirement, the priority in which wagons and rakes will be available.”

He said that the national transporter has launched a number of new initiatives during the last nine months, converting the Covid crisis into an opportunity.

“This Railway freight portal is among the best in the world,” he said, adding that the new portal will prove to be a game-changer in the way railways serve freight customers.

Highlighting the freight loading in this financial year, Goyal said, “Till January 4, the Indian Railways has loaded 98 percent of the freight goods loaded up to January 4, 2020. I have no doubt that in the next 45 days, we shall be on par with last year and close the year with positive growth.”

He further said that railways now have business development units across the country, in every single division, which is pro-actively approaching customers.

He also said that the new portal will help the freight customers to find the most suitable terminal, to look at the most suitable wagon design for their commodities, payments can be made digitally. “Everything will be transparent and system-driven,” he said.

According to railway ministry officials, the new freight portal is the first-of-its-kind dedicated platform to ensure all operations, reduce the costs for logistics providers, provide an online tracking facility for suppliers and also simplify the process of goods transportation. Freight Business Development Portal is a ‘One Stop-Single Window’ solution for all the needs of freight customers.

Indian Railways
Modi launches a 351km-long eastern dedicated freight corridor. IANS

Goyal also hailed the role of the Indian Railways during the nationwide lockdown and said that Indian Railways is like an invisible thread that connects the length and breadth of India.

“During the pandemic, we saw the importance of the railway network which came to the service of the people and businessmen. Indian Railways demonstrated true grit and determination to serve the nation during the pandemic,” he said.

He said that railways did not stop serving our powerhouses for coal, our people for adequate availability of essential supplies and foodgrains, and our farmers for fertilizers and seeds.

“I say this with a great deal of pride that there was not a single incidence wherein a Railway official or any Railway employee refused to perform their services,” the minister said.

He further said that after the lockdown was lifted, Railways also revamped services both for passengers and freight. “During the lockdown, we served our migrant laborers through Shramik specials, we continued to expand our freight services and almost doubled the speed of freight trains,” he said.

“During the lockdown when the fear of the spread of coronavirus was at the highest, we served our migrant laborers through the running of over 4,600 Shramik specials to take the migrants to their homes,” he added. (IANS)

