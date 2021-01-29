Friday, January 29, 2021
Plabita Borthakur: Casual Sexism All Around

Plabita Borthakur: There is so much casual sexism all around

Actress Plabita Borthakur feels that there is casual sexism all around, and her upcoming film will make people aware of how language can also objectify women.

Plabita, who shot to fame with her role in “Lipstick Under My Burkha”, plays the free-spirited rebel Fauzia in Kumud Chaudhary’s film “Chote Nawab”, expected to release in India soon.

“It was very rewarding to play Fauzia because she represents so many young women trying to assert their individuality. She lives fiercely, speaks her mind, flirts with danger but her priorities are very clear. She knows what she wants from her life. She has seen the women in her family being oppressed, denied all happiness and she is not willing to settle. This last quality is what bonded me to her. The fact that she is not willing to settle,” said Plabita.

“The film on the surface is about a family wedding, but it is also about the challenges women face while dealing with misogyny and patriarchal patterns within their own family. There is so much casual sexism all around, and the film makes us aware of how language also dehumanises and objectifies women. The climax is shattering because it brings out all the dormant ugliness within the family structure but also gives us hope that a positive change is imminent,” she added.

“Chote Nawab” also features Akshay Oberoi, Sadiya Siddiqui, and Rajshri Deshpande. The film had premiered at the Indian Film Festival of Cincinnati last year. (IANS)

