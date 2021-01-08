Friday, January 8, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Pleasurable Effect of Alcohol May Result In Disorder
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Pleasurable Effect of Alcohol May Result In Disorder

Pleasurable alcohol effects grow in intensity over time and do not dissipate

0
Pleasurable Effect
Enjoying pleasurable effects of alcohol may lead to disorder. Pixabay

Do you find drinking alcohol pleasurable? If so, you are more likely to develop an alcohol use disorder (AUD), a new study suggests.

The findings, published in the American Journal of Psychiatry, indicate that individuals developing an AUD are more likely to be sensitized to the effects of alcohol — that is, they experience a stronger positive response — rather than habituated to the substance with a lower level of response.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“These pleasurable alcohol effects grow in intensity over time, and do not dissipate, in people progressing in excessive drinking,” said lead author Andrea King, Professor at the University of Chicago in the US.

“This tells us that having a higher sensitivity to the rewarding effects of alcohol in the brain puts such individuals at higher risk for developing an addiction,” King added.

Pleasurable Effect
Ratings of wanting more alcohol increased substantially over the decade among the individuals who developed more severe AUD. Pixabay

For the study, the team followed a cohort of 190 young adults in a laboratory-based binge drinking scenario at three regular intervals over the course of 10 years. When retested on their responses 10 years later, those who became alcoholics had the highest levels of alcohol stimulation, liking, and wanting – and these were heightened compared to their baseline with no signs of tolerance to these pleasurable effects.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: 19 महीने में 120 मंदिरों पर हमला, आखिर कब तक?

The study showed that higher sensitivity to the euphoric and rewarding effects of alcohol can predict who will go on to have an AUD as they progress through their 20s and 30s. “Our results support a theory called incentive-sensitization,” said King.

ALSO READ: Perilous Eating Disorder: Do You Know About Bulimia Nersova

“In response to a standard intoxicating dose of alcohol in the laboratory, ratings of wanting more alcohol increased substantially over the decade among the individuals who developed more severe AUD. Additionally, the hedonic response — essentially, how much a person liked the effects — remained elevated over this interval and didn’t go down at all. This has traditionally been the crux of the lore of addiction — that addicts don’t like the drug (alcohol) but can’t stop using it,” King added. (IANS)

Previous articleEmployment Status In India Worsens In December
Next articleCOVID Increases Death Risk In Patients With Acute Heart Failure

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Top Tips For Choosing The Perfect Escape Room Adventure In Columbus, Ohio

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY CATHY CARTER  Columbus is a diverse midwestern town, boasting funky festivals, die-hard sports fans, and loads of attractions to discover. It presents something for...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Here’s Why Mediterranean Diet Will Protect You Against Prostate Cancer!

NewsGram Desk - 0
 If you follow a Mediterranean diet, then there are chances that you may be protected against prostate cancer, a new study suggests. The findings, published...
Read more
Environment

Improving India’s Air May Prevent 7% Of Pregnancy Losses

NewsGram Desk - 0
In a first, a Lancet study has indicated that meeting India's air quality targets across south Asia may prevent 7 percent of pregnancy losses....
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Top Tips For Choosing The Perfect Escape Room Adventure In Columbus, Ohio

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
BY CATHY CARTER  Columbus is a diverse midwestern town, boasting funky festivals, die-hard sports fans, and loads of attractions to discover. It presents something for...
Read more

Here’s Why Mediterranean Diet Will Protect You Against Prostate Cancer!

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
 If you follow a Mediterranean diet, then there are chances that you may be protected against prostate cancer, a new study suggests. The findings, published...
Read more

Improving India’s Air May Prevent 7% Of Pregnancy Losses

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
In a first, a Lancet study has indicated that meeting India's air quality targets across south Asia may prevent 7 percent of pregnancy losses....
Read more

Repeated IV Ketamine Infusions May Reduce Symptom Severity in PTSD Patients, Says Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Repeated intravenous (IV) ketamine infusions significantly reduce symptom severity in individuals with chronic post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and the improvement is rapid and maintained...
Read more

BP Medications Might Not Affect Outcomes Among COVID-19 Patients: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Medications to treat high blood pressure (BP) do not affect outcomes among patients hospitalized with Covid-19, researchers have claimed. The study, published in The Lancet...
Read more

Sustainable Weddings Are In And Small Is The New Big

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Sustainable weddings are in and small is the new big because a more thoughtful approach impacts the planet positively, says Ambika Gupta, a luxe...
Read more

List Of Some Lip-Smacking Healthy Mocktails

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Winters call for some warm exotic dishes, but what about the drinks? Don't settle for your usual soft drinks when you can prep-up for...
Read more

People With Heart Problems Are On High-Risk During Winters

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Winter is often pleasing but it can also be bothersome when it comes to your heart. Winter is the time when high-risk people or...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada