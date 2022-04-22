Who is raping the democracy in West Bengal?

Needless to say, the violence against indigenous Hindus is so blatant, at places they are experiencing the Kashmir-like situation. One schoolteacher of Murshidabad laments -- “We cannot move out during the evening. We fear keeping any expensive articles at home. There are rampant cases of theft every day. Not just that, Hindu girls are teased, molested, and raped with impunity by the specific community. Practically there is no one whom we can turn to for our safety and security. We are like orphans in our own state now.”

No denying, there is no end to the sufferings of the majority Hindus in Bengal now. The police department can hardly take any effective action against the perpetrators. Another social activist from Asansol, on condition of anonymity, quipped: “That how many people have been killed and how many women have been raped in the last one decade is unimaginable. The media always try to hide or blackout the atrocities committed against Hindus. But, even a small defensive retaliation against the cruel perpetrators are blown out our proportion by the same bunch of journalists. What a big irony, the Chief Minister wearing the sari of “sanyanini” but her hands are stained with the blood of endless massacres”.

Yes, for the past over a decade, while the situation is so anarchical and totally discriminatory in West Bengal, the Governor himself has helplessly shed tears after tears while speaking in public forums. Seldom any administrative machinery responds to the directives concerning the law and order from the Raj Bhavan.

Incidentally, in view of the repeated rape cases in the state, the Calcutta High Court has also expressed its deep sense of disappointment. It has now ordered to investigate the recent 4 rape cases of Matia, Englishbazar, Deganga and Bansdroni jointly and the intervention of the CBI has also been sought.

Here the question is how long the women and native Bengali population need to endure such perverse crimes and violence in West Bengal. Can we pinpoint what and who all are to blame? One believes that the custodians of the constitution, who are literally doing nothing to spot the bloodbath, are equally guilty of complicity. What's more, this “perpetual silence and inaction” has only made the holler of terrors shriller than ever before.

(An India-based writer and researcher, Salil Gewali is best known for his research-based work entitled ‘Great Minds on India’ that has earned worldwide appreciation. Translated into Twelve languages, his book has been edited by a former NASA scientist – Dr. AV Murali of Houston, USA.)