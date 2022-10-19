Gandhi loyalist Mallikarjun Kharge elected as new Congress President, Tharoor promises a 'revival'

He thanked his volunteer team of party colleagues "for their amazing efforts against impossible odds to keep our campaign going and congratulated the Chief Election Authority, Madhusudan Mistry, and his colleagues for their efforts to make this possible."

"It is our duty to lead the nation to the bright democratic future envisaged by the founders of our Republic. The ideals of a pluralist, prosperous and egalitarian India that inspired Mahatma Gandhi, Nehruji, and Dr. Ambedkar must be fought for with renewed determination in the face of the onslaught on our most precious values by the ruling party and the forces it has unleashed," he added.

Tharoor said he looks forward to working with his Congress colleagues to face the challenges ahead.

"I believe the revival of our party has truly begun today," Tharoor said after losing to Mallikarjun Kharge.