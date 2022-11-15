Republicans are inches away from winning control of the House of Representatives

WASHINGTON — U.S. Republicans were on the cusp Tuesday of winning control of the House of Representatives in the next session of Congress that takes office in January.

After new Republican victories Monday night, the party has won 217 seats to the Democrats' 204 in both parties' quest for a 218-seat majority in the 435-member chamber.

Election analysts say vote counts in the remaining 14 contests give Republicans plenty of opportunities to pick up one more seat and likely additional ones to wrest control of the chamber from the current Democratic majority.

Democratic President Joe Biden acknowledged as much on Monday, telling reporters at a G-20 news conference in Indonesia, "I think we're going to get very close in the House. I think it's going to be very close, but I don't think we're going to make it."

In late vote counting Monday, six days after last Tuesday’s nationwide congressional elections, Republicans picked up seats in the eastern state of New York and the western states of Arizona and California. The outcomes of more contests in California, the country’s most populous state, and elsewhere remain to be decided.

The impending Republican takeover of the lower chamber of Congress is bittersweet for the party, giving it control but with a far smaller majority than many party officials had predicted before the election. That could make it hard for the party to unify on key legislation, which in any event is likely to be opposed in the Senate, where Democrats will have a continuing narrow edge.

Nonetheless, a Republican majority in the House is likely to give Biden opponents an entrée to launch investigations of his administration's missteps during his first two years in the White House, such as last year's chaotic U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and the lack of control of the influx of thousands of migrants across the U.S. border with Mexico.