Gujarat Assembly Elections: Over 60% turnout in Phase 1

A voter turnout of 60.48 percent was recorded in the first phase of the Gujarat assembly elections which covered 89 constituencies of Saurashtra-Kutch and the south Gujarat region. This was 8 percent less compared to the 2017 assembly elections.

Final figures are likely to be declared by the Election Commission on Friday.

The highest 73.02 percent turnout was recorded in the Narmada district while the lowest 53.84 percent was in the Porbandar district.

According to Election Commission's data, till 11 p.m., approximately 72.32 percent of voters voted in Tapi district, Morbi (67.65 percent), Navsari (66.62 percent), Valsad (65.29 percent), Dangs (64.84 percent) and Bharuch (63.08 percent).