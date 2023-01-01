As BJP begins its 2024 countdown, major revamp on cards in party, govt

By Santosh Kumar Pathak

The BJP high command will be finalising the preparations for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections as well as the Assembly elections slated for this year.



In view of these, a major revamp is expected within the party, and the government, and preparations are being made to implement it in the coming days.



While implementing the said changes, the Assembly elections to be held in 10 states/Union Territories, such as Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Jammu and Kashmir, will be kept in mind.



In view of this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with the BJP high command, aim to make the government and the organisation more youthful, active and inclusive, wherein maximum attention will be on the leaders of important and electoral states.



The term of BJP President J.P. Nadda is also coming to an end in January. A National Executive meeting will be held this month.



An official announcement to extend Nadda's term is also expected to be made this month.



According to sources in BJP, a major change in the office bearers and state-in-charges and co-in-charges is likely even if Nadda's term is extended.



At the same time, it is being said that Modi will reshuffle his cabinet anytime after Makar Sankranti i.e. January 14, which will be both "expansionary and transformational".



Sources said that new and young MPs can be included in the government like earlier.



The date for the Parliament's budget session has not been decided yet but is expected to start on January 30-31, which leads to the belief that the reshuffle could be done between January 15-30.



The party has based its strategy to win the Lok Sabha elections for the third consecutive time, majorly on the planned revamp. (SJ/IANS)