Congress thinks Rahul Gandhi has emerged as a tough opposition leader

Meeting people on way to Srinagar, he said, was the most beautiful experience of his life. At the rally concluding the Yatra, Gandhi, wearing a traditional Kashmiri 'pheran', said he was warned that he might be attacked in Kashmir, but the people here did not give him hand grenades, but hearts full of love.

He added that the BJP members could not walk like this in Jammu and Kashmir because they are scared. He also spoke about the pain of losing someone while remembering his father Rajiv Gandhi's assassination, saying that he understood the pain of those who lost their kin in the Pulwama attack.

"I did not do the Yatra for myself or Congress, the aim is to stand against an ideology that wants to destroy the foundation of the country," he asserted.