Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi pays floral tribute to Pulwama martyrs

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid floral tribute to the martyrs of 2019 Pulwama terror attack at Lethpora.



He stopped the Yatra for a while at Lethpora in Pulwama and laid a flower bouquet at the spot where 40 CRPF jawans were killed in the terrorist attack.



Official sources said that Rahul Gandhi resumed Yatra from Chersoo village in Anantnag district.



The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, will conclude in Srinagar on January 30 where Rahul Gandhi will hoist the national flag and address a public rally. (KB/IANS)