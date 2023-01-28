Karnataka: CM Bommai sparks backlash after grabbing the mic from a religious leader

An incident of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai grabbing the microphone from a religious seer after the latter flagged Bengaluru's 'severe civic issues' came to light on Friday.

Photos and video of the incident, which took place during a religious event organized at a temple in the Garudacharpalya area of Bengaluru on Thursday, have gone viral on social media.

Eshwaranandapuri Swami from the Hosadurg Kanaka Peetha, while addressing the gathering, said that there is water logging due to heavy rains at many places in Bengaluru.