North-East Exit Polls: BJP to retain Tripura, Meghalaya sees four-cornered contest

With voting for the assembly polls in Meghalaya and Nagaland ending on Monday amid tight security, all eyes are now on the results.

In Meghalaya, polling was held at 3,419 polling stations across 59 Assembly constituencies, while in Nagaland voting was held in 59 out of 60 Assembly constituencies.

The Matrize exit poll for Meghalaya predicted 21-26 seats for the NPP, 6-11 seats for the BJP, 8-13 for the TMC, 3-6 for the Congress, and 10-19 for others.

In Meghalaya, it continued to be a four-cornered contest. In the last Assembly polls, although the Congress had emerged as the single largest party winning 21 seats, the Conrad Sangma-led National People's Party, which had won 20 seats, had managed to form the government following an alliance with the BJP.