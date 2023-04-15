Is AAP Capable of Fulfilling the '10 guarantees', promised during elections?

Relying on such a list of promises, the people made the Aam Aadmi Party and its leader win the elections on 63 seats in the Vidhan Sabha elections of Delhi. Today we will observe this promise of Arvind Kejriwal. Will try to understand that how far has this one of Kejriwal's '10 Guarantees' been able to cover or how many steps has it died!

If we talk on the ground other than promises and look at the figures, it is known that at present, Delhi is included in the top 10 list of most polluted cities in the world. According to a report of the Indian Express published on 15 March 2023, Delhi occupies the fourth (4th) position in the list of the world's 50 most polluted cities, i.e. the fourth most polluted city in the world. This Indian Express report was based on the list of polluted cities around the world released by IQ Air.