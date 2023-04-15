Is AAP Capable of Fulfilling the '10 guarantees', promised during elections?

Arvind Kejriwal was shouting and promising during the 2020 Delhi assembly elections that he would make Delhi pollution free to come to power in Delhi. This was not just limited to the promise, but the Aam Aadmi Party in its manifesto had included the promise of a pollution-free Delhi in 'Kejriwal's 10 Guarantees'. Significantly, Arvind Kejriwal had promised to reduce Delhi's air pollution by at least 3 times. Along with this, the party had written in its manifesto (AAP Manifesto) during the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections to 'clean the Yamuna's stream'.
Relying on such a list of promises, the people made the Aam Aadmi Party and its leader win the elections on 63 seats in the Vidhan Sabha elections of Delhi. Today we will observe this promise of Arvind Kejriwal. Will try to understand that how far has this one of Kejriwal's '10 Guarantees' been able to cover or how many steps has it died!
If we talk on the ground other than promises and look at the figures, it is known that at present, Delhi is included in the top 10 list of most polluted cities in the world. According to a report of the Indian Express published on 15 March 2023, Delhi occupies the fourth (4th) position in the list of the world's 50 most polluted cities, i.e. the fourth most polluted city in the world. This Indian Express report was based on the list of polluted cities around the world released by IQ Air.
On the other hand, if we look at the 'clean stream of Yamuna', it is seen that the amount of ammonia in the Yamuna flowing in Delhi is above the danger mark. Recently, when the amount of ammonia was measured in Yamuna River flowing in Wazirabad, Delhi, the ammonia level in Yamuna was close to 8 ppm. This can be called a very dangerous situation because, according to the Bureau of Indian Standards, it has been decided that the maximum amount of ammonia in drinking water should be 0.5 ppm.
A web series named Transparency: Pardarshita has been made based on the investigation of the formation and functioning of Aam Aadmi Party. In Episode No. 2 of this web series, the issue of Yamuna cleaning has been raised.
Both the promise and the figure are in front of you. It is clear that in 2020, the people of Delhi were given just a jingle in the form of a promise of a 'pollution-free Delhi' under Kejriwal's '10 Guarantees' on the very second page of the Aam Aadmi Party's manifesto. Now the public has to ask the question because, under the guise of the fog and smoke that Sudama Pandey 'Dhoomil' was referring to in his lines, it is necessary to investigate what dream the government is selling to Delhi people. [ Original/JS ]