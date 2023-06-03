Modi can become first Indian PM to address US Congress twice

US Congress leaders have invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a joint meeting of lawmakers during his upcoming state visit in June, setting him up to become the first Indian leader to this rare honor Washington D.C. affords to foreign leaders.



There is however, no word yet from New Delhi if the Prime Minister has accepted the invitation.



"During your address, you will have the opportunity to share your vision for India's future and speak to the global challenges our countries both face," House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries jointly wrote in a letter to Modi on Friday.



This is a bipartisan invitation that underscores the bipartisan support enjoyed by US ties with India, transcending the parties in power on both sides or the occupants of 7 Race Course and the White House.



Prime Minister Modi is coming to the US for his first state visit on June 22 at the invitation of President Joe Biden, with a state dinner, which is being accorded to an Indian leader after 14 years. Then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was the last, hosted by former President Barack Obama in 2009.