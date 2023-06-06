US says looking forward to host PM Modi on June 22

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was the last, hosted by then US President Barack Obama in 2009.



The US Congress has also invited Modi to address a joint meeting of the House of Representatives and Senate.



His first address to Congress was in 2016, becoming the sixth Indian Prime Minister to do so jointly or separately.



Jawaharlal Nehru was the the first, addressing the House and Senate separately in 1949; Rajiv Gandhi became the second in 1985; P.V. Narasimha Rao became the third in 1994; Atal Bihari Vajpayee the fourth in 2000; and Manmohan Singh the fifth in 2005.

Modi could now become both the sixth and seventh Indian Prime Minister to speak to Congress, and the first to do so twice. (IANS/NS)