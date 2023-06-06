FY22-23: Highest-ever investments worth Rs 2,200 cr made in J&K under NIP

Moreover, it was revealed that the current financial year 2023-24 is turning out to be a successful year in terms of investments actually made on ground.

It was elucidated that till date the work started on industrial units has reached to nearly Rs 5500 crore, an official statement said.



These units shall provide jobs to many more youth in the months to come.



The department has allotted land in respect of 1,854 units out of which 854 have paid the premium.