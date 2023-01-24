Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says Leftist historians neglected Netaji's contributions to the freedom struggle

"But contributions of Netaji towards India's freedom struggle were either consciously or subconsciously downplayed by the Left-minded intellectual circles and contemporary historians," Sarma said.

The Chief Minister claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been relentlessly trying to undo such historical wrongs through initiatives such as the installation of the 28-foot tall black-granite statue of Bose near the India Gate.

According to Sarma, Indian soldiers in the British army had backed the British rather than the Congress during the liberation movement because they were disciplined warriors.

The British realized they would have to concede independence when the Indians in their armed forces revolted. When Clement Atlee, the former British prime minister, visited Kolkata in 1956, he brought up the subject with P.V. Chakravartti, the first Indian Chief Justice, Sarma claimed.

He mentioned, "Clement had remarked that Netaji's popularity and the Indians' in the British army joining the INA' which finds a mention in his book 'History of Bengal' was what had persuaded the British to grant independence to India when Chakravartti asked about it."