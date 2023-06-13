Satpura Bhawan fire: Over 12,000 files gutted, Kamal Nath demands independent inquiry

More than 12,000 files related to different schemes of the Madhya Pradesh government, as well as that of the Centre, were gutted in the massive fire that erupted at the Satpura Bhawan in Bhopal.



However, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra claimed that data can be restored.



"Scheme-related data is often stored in hard disks and pen drives. It will take some extra efforts, but data can be restored," Mishra said after a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh to review the fire incident.



He said said a high-level committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department, Rajesh Rajora has been tasked to investigate the the fire and submit its reports within the next three days.



"The exact cause of the fire will be ascertained after detailed investigation. Preliminary probe has however, revealed that the fire occured due to a short circuit in an AC in the store room on the third floor," Mishra, who is also the state government spokesman, added.