PM Modi appreciates UN resolution on setting up memorial wall for fallen peacekeepers

PM Modi on Thursday expressed delight over the UN General Assembly's resolution to set up a new Memorial Wall for fallen peacekeepers.



"Delighted that the Resolution to establish a new Memorial Wall for fallen Peacekeepers, piloted by India, has been adopted in the UN General Assembly. The Resolution received a record 190 co-sponsorships. Grateful for everyone's support," he tweeted.



On Wednesday, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution, "By the resolution, which was adopted without a vote, the Assembly welcomed Member States' initiative to establish - within three years of the text's adoption - a memorial wall at United Nations Headquarters in New York honouring the memory of fallen peacekeepers".