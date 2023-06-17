Cong slams Centre's decision to rename Nehru Memorial Museum & Library

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday criticised the BJP-led Central government for changing the name of Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) to the Prime Minister's Museum, saying "those who do not have own history are trying to wipe the history of others".



In a tweet, Kharge said: "Those who don't have a history are now trying to erase the history of others. The ill-fated attempt to change the name of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library cannot belittle the personality of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the architect of modern India and fearless watchdog of democracy.



"This only shows the low mentality and dictatorial attitude of BJP-RSS. The dwarf thinking of the Modi government cannot reduce the huge contribution of 'Jawahar of Hind' towards India," Kharge added.



Taking to Twitter, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said: "Pettiness and Vengeance, thy name is Modi. For over 59 years the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) has been a global intellectual landmark and treasure house of books and archives. It will henceforth be called Prime Ministers Museum and Society.



"What won't (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi do to distort, disparage and destroy the name and legacy of the architect of the Indian nation-state. A small, small man overburdened by his insecurities is the self-styled Vishwaguru."



Even Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari also took a jibe at the government, and said: "I wish those who want to erase Jawahar Lal Nehru's contribution to freedom struggle and building of Modern India would once read Discovery of India and Glimpses of World History to fathom the depth of Nehru. Legacies don't get erased by renaming buildings."