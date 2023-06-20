Satpura Bhawan fire in MP due to 'short circuit', says probe panel

"Fire broke due to short circuit in the closed office of Deputy Director of Tribal Welfare Department, Veerendra Singh, on the third floor of the building," Mishra, who is also the spokesperson of the Madhya Pradesh government, said in a statement on Monday.



According to the Minister, probe committee has collected eight samples of flammable hydrocarbon (petrol, diesel and kerosene) from the spot.



"All these samples are under safe protection for any further investigation in the future. The report suggested that fire occured due to short circuit and no suspicious person is involved in it," Mishra added.



On June 12, a massive fire at the Satpura Bhawan broke out, which doused after more than 13 hours of firefighting.



The blaze started on June 12 evening and was extinguished by June 13 morning. No casualties were reported as officials safely evacuated every person before the massive fire spread at the Satpura Bhawan in Bhopal.