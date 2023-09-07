JJP will contest 25-30 seats in Rajasthan: Dushyant Chautala

Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Singh Chautala on Wednesday accused the Congress government in Rajasthan of looting the state for the past five years.

Addressing a youth dialogue programme organised by the Jannayak Janata Party in Rajasthan's Sikar on Wednesday, Chautala said: "Even today the (Rajasthan) government is trying to confuse the people of the state with advertisements. But the people of Rajasthan will give a befitting reply to Congress' lies."