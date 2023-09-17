K'taka Deputy CM studies waste to energy plant in Hyderabad

On the sidelines of the Congress Working Committee's (CWC) crucial meeting in Hyderabad to evolve poll strategy for the upcoming elections in five states, including Telangana, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar on Saturday studied solid waste management practices at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

Shivakumar, along with other officials, visited the solid waste management unit's waste to energy plant at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

He also visited the Jawahar Nagar dumping yard which recycles the garbage to produce power.

The Deputy CM posted on X (formerly Twitter) that he had a meeting with the officials of Hyderabad Integrated MSW Limited and Hyderabad MSW Energy Solutions to discuss green energy and Biofuel generation from municipal solid waste.