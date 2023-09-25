1 seats will be reserved for women in state assembly: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday welcomed the women’s reservation bill and said that as per provision 13 seats will be reserved for women in state’s legislative assembly.

“I welcome the Women Reservation Bill. It is the first time that women are getting ‘Sanman’ (of reservation) by the BJP government under the leadership of Narendra Modi. I congratulate him,” Sawant said.

Speaking about the reservation for Goa assembly, he said that 13 seats will be reserved for women in Goa.

Goa has 40 members in the state legislative assembly.

“It will help women for their representation in Lok Sabha and assembly,” Sawant said.

Meanwhile, Congress in Goa has called the bill another ‘Jumla’ by the BJP government.