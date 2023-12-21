Loksena Hind denounces the Mass Suspension of MPs

Loksena Hind strongly asserted that the suspension of 141 Members of Parliament stood in direct contradiction to the principles of democracy. The consequence of that mass suspension and the absence of opposition leaders in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha raised concerns about the democratic balance within India's parliamentary system.

Dr. Munish Raizada, the party president, expressed a belief that an alternative course of action should have been considered by the speakers instead of resorting to the suspension of opposition leaders. He contended that that kind of action, which essentially gave one party sole rights in both houses, created an environment in which the Parliament seemed to act as the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) solely office.

Dr. Raizada raised a deeper concern that the BJP, which had enormous financial and power in politics, might have been motivated by an intention to impose one-party rule in the country. This claim focused concerns about the potential degradation of democratic principles and the creation of a political environment in which one party controlled the majority of decision-making.

Loksena Hind raised serious worries about the suspension of Members of Parliament, highlighting the need to uphold democratic values and diverse representation in the Indian Parliament. Beyond the direct impact on opposition voices, there were wider concerns about the implications of centralized authority and the potential shift in the political structure of the country towards single-party rule.

Loksena Hind, a recently established political party led by Dr. Munish Raizada and headquartered in Delhi, is gearing up for active participation in the Delhi state elections due in 2025.The party's objective of progress and development alongside the people of Delhi is embodied in its motto, "Delhi ke logon ke saath, Delhi ka vikas," which represents its constant dedication.

CONTACT-

+91 73039 69273

Twitter:- https://x.com/LoksenaHind?t=VxE5LE5edYxktQ-2b2pUPQ&s=09

Instagram:- https://instagram.com/loksenahind?igshid=M2RkZGJiMzhjOQ==