LokSena Hind welcomes Bhartiya Nayaya Shanhita Bill, 2023

LokSena Hind Party wholeheartedly welcomes replacement of Indian Penal Court (IPC, 1860), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC, 1973) and Indian Evidence act (1872) with Bhartiye Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, Bharatiya Suraksha (Second) Sanhita and Bhartiye Sakshya (Second) Sanhita. It is a significant step moving away from the colonial mindset and shaping the country’s criminal justice system that serves each citizen fairly.

Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada, president of LokSena Hind Party, considers these Criminal Code bills a revolutionary step towards reforming India’s criminal justice system. According to him, Bhartiye Nyaya (second) Sanhita bills, once enacted, will ensure fast delivery of Justice and make the system more transparent and fairer.

Dr Raizada, however, also pointed out that this process of bringing reforms should not just stop here. Just like the criminal justice system, there is a dire need of reforms in India’s electoral system as well. He stated that our country’s electoral system is far from transparent and in desperate need for changes. LokSena Hind Party is hopeful that the central government will work towards reforming our electoral process too in the future.

